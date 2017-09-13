13 Cryptocurrency Influencers To Follow

Since the first Bitcoin transaction in 2009, cryptocurrency has gone from cutting-edge curio to world-striding behemoth. The market is growing exponentially, and while Bitcoin remains ascendant in value and recognition, there are hundreds of active cryptocurrencies.

Now more than ever, it's essential to stay informed about this digital giant, which is creating what could be the largest wealth transfer in history. If you’re looking for a place to start, below are thirteen of the leading influencers and educators in cryptocurrency right now to learn from.

1. Olaf Carlson-Wee

The first employee at Coinbase, a cryptocurrency exchange, Carlson-Wee has since launched Polychain Capital, a leading hedge fund that invests in blockchain assets.

On the podcast Unchained, Wee explains how he wrote his undergraduate thesis on Bitcoin in 2011 despite objections from professors, who declared the currency "dead." His foresight paid off then and now, as he currently manages $15 million in assets at Polychain Capital.

2. Andreas Antonopoulos

Andreas Antonopoulos is at the vanguard of cryptocurrency. He's the author of Mastering Bitcoin, the leading technical guide to understanding Bitcoin, as well as The Internet of Money, a primer on why digital currency is important.

As a communicator through books and public speaking, Antonopoulos specializes in making complex subjects understandable to all. As the host of the podcast Let's Talk Bitcoin, he's the go-to source for the latest developments in the field.

3. Vinny Lingham

Vinny Lingham, star of Shark Tank South Africa, is a well-recognized Internet entrepreneur who immigrated to California a decade ago and is currently the co-founder and CEO of Civic, a startup that is leading a global digital identity revolution.

Vinny is an active technology investor primarily in Silicon Valley, focusing on Bitcoin and Blockchain projects in particular. He also partnered with one of his previous co-founders to establish an investment fund in South Africa called Newtown Partners.

4. Laura Shin

A writer and senior editor at Forbes, Shin manages the publication’s crypto and blockchain technology coverage.

She hosts the podcast Unchained: Big Ideas From The Worlds Of Cryptocurrency and Blockchain, which delves deep into the same subjects as her column. Through these mediums, Shin has become a trusted voice in the industry.

5 & 6. Tai Zen and Leon Fu

This duo started the first and oldest cryptocurrency investing channel on Youtube to help their family, friends, and peers learn about cryptocurrency investing after getting tired of repeating themselves. They are known as the “Oracles of Crypto” for their immensely profitable and well documented premonitions of popular cryptos.

They spend their time building trading tools, such as TaiFuIndexes to help investors monitor the health of the markets and make accurate investing decisions. As the founders of Cryptocurrency Market they also offer bootcamps and investing education.

7. Ameer Rosic

Ameer Rosic is a serial entrepreneur, marketing expert, angel investor, and Blockchain evangelist. He’s the CEO of Blockgeeks Inc and respected commentator in the blockchain field. He’s a featured speaker at Blockchain at Mars and Western University, and on sites like VentureBeat, NexWeb and Engadget.

8. Chris Dunn

An active investor and founder of Skill Incubator, home to the largest premium community of crypto traders and investors, Chris Dunn focuses on educational and financial startups.

He’s been featured as a cryptocurrency thought leader in publications like Fox News and Entrepreneur. His goal is to help 100,000 people successfully invest in cryptocurrencies.

9. Charlie Lee

Charlie Lee, former Director of Engineering at Coinbase, is the founder of Litecoin. Recently, Lee decided to focus full-time on Litecoin, a peer-to-peer internet currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. Litecoin is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin.

10. Ian Balina

Ian Balina is a serial entrepreneur, author, and cryptocurrency investor. Balina does livestream trades, founder interviews, and ICO analysis based on his proprietary rating system. He recently started a Patreon for Crytpo research that reached 100% of it’s goal in under an hour.

11. Peter Sin

Peter is an experienced financial professional with one of Singapore's leading financial advisory firm. Peter is the founder of Singapore Bitcoin Club, Singapore's largest cryptocurrency trading educational community. Peter speaks at various seminars where he share his personal views on portfolio diversification and leveraging crytos as a financial asset.

12 & 13. Ashton and Jay Addison

Ashton (CEO) and Jay (President) of Eventchain.io, are a dynamic father/son duo. Jay has been a broadcaster in the technology sector since the introduction of the PC, producing and hosting ground breaking video, and over 5,000 television and radio credits. Passion for financial commentary doesn't fall far from the tree.