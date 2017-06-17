13 Father's Day Desserts For Dad

Forget tools and ties — what dad really wants is something sweet. From no-churn key lime pie ice cream to coconut cream pie, the dads in your life will flip over these fabulous desserts. Happy Father’s Day!

This key lime pie ice cream has all the bright lime flavor of key lime pie — even the crunchy, buttery graham cracker crust — and it’s a cinch to make. There’s no temperamental custard base to make and chill, no ice cream machine to fiddle with, and no pulling the ice cream out of the freezer every 30 minutes to beat out the crystals. GET THE RECIPE

With a dark chocolate cookie crust, silky chocolate pudding center and generous whipped cream topping, this pie a chocolate lover’s dream. GET THE RECIPE

Spoon into these lovely little cakes and discover a delightful surprise: the batter magically separates while baking into a fluffy cake atop a luscious lemon pudding. They have all the tart-sweet flavor of a lemon pie with none of the fuss, and they make a wonderful light dessert. GET THE RECIPE

With a coconut-scented cookie crust and creamy coconut custard, all covered in a pillow of whipped cream and heaps of toasted coconut, this pie is truly dream-worthy. GET THE RECIPE

You can never go wrong with chocolate and peanut butter, and this elegant-looking icebox cake is no exception. The best part: you don’t even need to turn on the oven! GET THE RECIPE

Who doesn’t love Rice Krispies treats?! These are toasty, caramel-y, salty and gooey. The secret ingredient? I’ll give you a hint: it starts with “golden” and ends with “grahams.” GET THE RECIPE

Spiked with bourbon and studded with chunks of dark chocolate, this warm and chocolate-y bread pudding is the ultimate comfort food. Top it with vanilla ice cream and it’s like a grown-up brownie sundae. GET THE RECIPE

Flan, also known as crème caramel, is a rich, sweet custard topped with caramel sauce. In Latin America, it’s made with sweetened condensed milk and evaporated milk, giving it an ultra-creamy, luxurious texture — almost like a cross between pudding and cheesecake. GET THE RECIPE

Stuffed with chocolate chips and pecans, these cookies emerge from the oven puffy, gooey, chewy and crunchy every single time. They are so rich and chocolatey, they almost beg for a tall glass of milk. GET THE RECIPE

For the young at heart dad: silky chocolate pudding sundaes topped with whipped cream and sprinkles. GET THE RECIPE

This fun twist on tiramisu from one of my all-time favorite cookbooks, Nigella Express by Nigella Lawson, is a dinner party regular at my house. You’ll be surprised how easy it is to make. GET THE RECIPE

Part cookie, part brownie — who doesn’t love blondies? And the best part is that they’re ridiculously easy to make: fewer ingredients than cookies (plus you don’t have to roll the dough into balls) and easier than brownies because there’s no chocolate to melt. GET THE RECIPE