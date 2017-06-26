13 Great Rock Songs That Blast Politicians As Cowards For Starting Wars

Politics and art have an intricate and long history, especially when it comes to protesting wars. Which is why it always baffles me when people get upset when a particular artist or comedian gets upset when they express political ideologies different from their own.

Like when J.K. Rowling got in a feud with Trump Supporters who were pissed off that the creator of their favorite book and movie series has a problem with the US’ current laughing stock of a President.

Guess it's true what they say: you can lead a girl to books about the rise and fall of an autocrat, but you still can't make her think. pic.twitter.com/oB7Aq6Xz8M — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 1, 2017

When it comes to pure rebellion against ‘the man’, it doesn’t get much more rebellious than Rock music. Some artists subtly bash leaders for showing a blatant disregard for their constituents. Others are a bit more vocal. The following songs leave no room for interpretation: politicians who are constantly calling for war are cowardly pigs.

1. Black Sabbath - Warpigs

Ozzy’s pretty clear with his anti-war speech in this song, blaming conflict on greedy politicians who send young people to go out and fight. The song ends with them getting their comeuppance in hell.

2. Metallica - For Whom The Bell Tolls

The song’s based on Ernest Hemingway’s novel of the same name, with references to five soldiers being decimated in an airstrike after taking a position on a hill.

3. Creedence Clearwater Revival - Fortunate Son

This bad-ass anti-war anthem called out politicians for not sending their own kids out to fight but took a step further by calling out citizens who don’t “pay the cost themselves” yet blindly supported military action.

4. Extreme - Rest in Peace

Best known for Play With Me off the Bill & Ted soundtrack, Extreme released this funky-metal anti-war anthem in ‘92 that went largely unnoticed, it’s a pretty dope track though with a great message.

5. Megadeth - Peace Sells

The hook for this song perfectly sums up Mustaine’s message.

6. Iron Maiden - The Aftermath

War + Maiden = an epic track.

7. Nothing More - Go To War

America Rock/Metal outfit Nothing More pretty much hit the nail on the head with their newest music video by comparing war hungry people to drunken bar-goers brawling over nothing.

8. Judas Priest - Dying To Meet You

Priest gets real heavy real quick with a track that gets very candid about the stark horrors of war.

9. Avenged Sevenfold - Gunslinger

A song told from the perspective of a young soldier dying for nothing.

10. Queen - Hammer to Fall

A song about the Cold War and all of the craziness growing up under the shadow of it.

11. Rage Against The Machine - Killing In The Name

You can pretty much take any Rage song and it’ll be an anti-war track. This is one of their most recognizable tracks though and really set the tone for their sound for years to come.

12. Slayer - Mandatory Suicide

The song’s title pretty much says it all.

13. The Clash - Washington Bullets

The Clash are known for their political awareness, and Washington Bullets deals with a lot of grim realities war, like child soldiers and governmental skullduggery.