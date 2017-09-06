13 Pieces of Advice I Wish I'd Heard in My 20s

What advice would you give to your 22 year old self? originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.
- Don’t worry so much. It turns out great anyway.
- Stop smoking. "It’s only when I go out” is a BS excuse.
- Tell family you love them and are proud of them. Things change really fast really soon.
- Treat that girl you’re dating better.
- Don’t fool with the next one. Scratch that. You’re better from the experience.
- Stop focusing on grades so much. Focus on experience instead. You’ll be fine.
- Don’t take yourself so seriously. You’re less cool than you think.
- Despite what you think, you will end up as a 37-year old. It’s pretty good too.
- Don’t party too hard. You'll waste a lot of time being hungover.
- Keep going outside and looking at the sky. It’s one of the best of things.
- Ride your bike around the lake. When you start doing it again at 37, you’ll wish you had.
- Hold your grandmother’s hand more. It’ll be the best gift you ever gave her.
- Tell Pop you love him more. He’s gonna need it in a few years.
