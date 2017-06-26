13 Things You'll Only Buy If You're Truly Obsessed With Donuts

Fancy donuts are all the rage these days, and for those of us who can’t get enough of these delicious creations, we’ve found 13 perfect items for serious donut lovers.

For starters, we kicked off the list with a $770 necklace for people who want to show off their love of diamonds and donuts. A frighteningly realistic purse that looks like a plate of donuts also made the list, alongside more reasonably priced items like a donut-themed lamp, shower curtain and beach towel (the list is organized from most to least expensive).

Donuts may be cheap, but some of these items sure aren’t: