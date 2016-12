13 Times Latinos Filled Us With Hope And Pride In 2016

Lin-Manuel Miranda has had an incredibly busy and successful year. Not only did his Broadway sensation “Hamilton: An American Musical” win a Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album in February, but it also won 11 Tony awards in June and was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.And with one of the songs he composed for Disney’s 2016 animated film “Moana” garnering pre-Oscar buzz , the 36-year-old New York native could be on track to become the youngest person to win an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and a Tony -- a coveted combination otherwise known as an EGOT.Miranda also used his platform this year to talk about issues he truly cares about, like Puerto Rico’s debt crisis.“I have a lot of family who are struggling in Puerto Rico, that’s not an abstract issue to me, that is a life or death issue occurring with my family,” he shared in June