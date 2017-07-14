13 Ways to Save at Michael Kors

By Cheryl Lock, Credit.com

Sophisticated and chic shoppers delight in the fancy yet practical options that abound at Michael Kors. Unless you’re loaded, though, it helps to have a couple of ways to save on hand when shopping here. Try these tactics the next time you simply must have the latest Michael Kors offering.

1. Shop Sale Items

Check out the sales section of the Michael Kors site to score up to 50% off everything from handbags and wallets to watches, clothes and shoes.

2. Sign up for the Newsletter

Catch all the Michael Kors promotions, sales and in-store events when you sign up for the newsletter. Scroll to the bottom of the homepage and look left for a sign-up option.

3. Score Coupons Online

Check sites like Groupon, RetailMeNot and Coupons.com for promo codes you can use toward Michael Kors purchases.

4. Shop for Michael Kors Items at Discount Sites

Places like Overstock.com and Nordstrom Rack often have Michael Kors items for a fraction of what they might cost at an actual Michael Kors store or online.

5. Score Coupons for Discount Sites to Use Toward Michael Kors Purchases

Save even more on your Michael Kors purchase from a discount site by signing up for newsletters from those other sites that might send out special promo codes or coupon offers you can use as well.

6. Wait for a Major Sale

Like most retailers, Michael Kors tends to have sales in conjunction with the change of season — like a spring sale, for example — so if you can stand waiting, you might be able to score major deals on those items you covet. Be sure to check the site frequently for information on upcoming sales.

7. Follow Michael Kors on Social Media

Become a follower of the brand on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with sales and promotions as well.

8. Shop at a Michael Kors Outlet

It is possible to score great deals on luxury items at a Michael Kors outlet if you’re patient and know what to look for. Generally speaking, boutique items available at an outlet store will be in the same section (usually in clearance), and a sales rep should be able to help you find what you’re looking for.

9. Sign up for a Credit Card at a Department Store That Sells Michael Kors

You can usually find Michael Kors items at department stores like Macy’s and Bloomingdales, so save even more by signing up for a credit card from your department store of choice (just be sure they offer Michael Kors products, first) and using the points you earn to make your Michael Kors purchases. Do your research first to make sure points can be used on Michael Kors products, of course, and read the fine print before signing on the dotted line for any credit card. (Check your credit score to make sure you’ll qualify as well. You can see two of your scores for free on Credit.com.)

10. Use a Rewards Credit Card

This will let you earn points, miles or cash back on your purchases. So, whether you use the card to purchase Michael Kors and then benefit from the savings later, or use it to make your daily purchases and buy your next Michael Kors bag with the cash back you’ve earned, this can help you save in all kinds of ways. Just make sure to pay your balance in full each month so interest doesn’t eclipse your rewards. Here’s some help if you’re having trouble choosing a rewards card.

11. Buy Gift Cards at a Discount

Check out sites like Gift Card Granny and Cardpool.com for Michael Kors gift cards you can buy at less than face value.

12. Get a Price Adjustment

Michael Kors will offer a one-time price adjustment on any full-price item within seven days of the date of purchase, so keep your eyes peeled for things that go on sale after you purchase them.

13. Check out eBay

Michael Kors items abound on eBay. With a little patience you might be able to score a precious product for less than you would pay for it in the store.

