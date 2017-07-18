13 Ways to Save at Pier 1

By Cheryl Lock, Credit.com

Whether you’re hoping to spruce up your bedroom, your living room rug is looking pretty shabby or a new Papasan is calling your name, Pier 1 will likely have the home item you’re looking for. If you want to save a little cash while you shop, try some of these tactics to get the same great Pier 1 products for less.

1. Sign up for Newsletter Emails

Visit the Pier 1 homepage and sign up to receive Pier 1 emails. You’ll immediately receive an email with a 10% off your next purchase code. Plus, during holidays and special sales, these emails can have deals or free shipping codes.

2. Sign up for Mailers

You can sign up to receive the Pier 1 mailer for advance notice on all the latest savings, offers and special events on the Pier 1 website.

3. Visit the Clearance & Sale Section

Start your Pier 1 search in the clearance and sale section. Items here are marked down drastically, and you never know what you might find.

4. Open a Pier 1 Rewards Card

Customers who open a Pearl Pier 1 Reward card will receive 15% off their first purchase when they use the card, as well as a birthday bonus of 10% off, invitations to store events and an extended return time on purchases. Remember to pay this card off in full – the APR is a variable 27.74% and that means those interest charges can add up fast.

5. Upgrade to the Cobalt Card

If you’d prefer more rewards, the Cobalt Pier 1 Reward card provides all the same benefits as the Pearl card, except the first-use bonus is 20%, plus users earn one point for $1 in new purchases and receive a $10 Reward Certificate for every 200 Rewards points earned. Adhere to the same payoff rules as above to avoid astronomical interest fees.

6. Go Platinum

The third and final tier of credit card offered by Pier 1 is the Platinum Pier1 Reward card. Apply for this card to get all the perks of the Cobalt version, plus an extra 10% off qualifying purchases on the first Tuesday of each month. Remember, opening a store credit card impacts your credit. Even though store credit cards are often seen as easier to get approved for, it is still a good idea to check your credit before applying. (You can check two credit scores for free at Credit.com.)

7. Check for Additional Seasonal Perks

Once you’re a Pier 1 Rewards member, check the Reward card perks page on the site for any additional offers. For example, during the month of February, card members earned three times the points on Wednesdays, among other things.

8. Shop Seasonal Sales

If you can, hold off on purchasing certain items until after a particular season ends. After each season, Pier 1 is bound to have a blowout sale to make room for new inventory. For example, their past Spring Makeover sale included 20% off select categories of spring goods. After Christmas is a good time to check the site for sales as well.

9. Try Coupon Hunting

Before making any purchases, be sure to always check out sites like Groupon, Coupons.com and RetailMeNot for promo or coupon codes you may have missed.

10. Follow Them on Social Media

Follow the store on Facebook and Twitter for really current information on the latest deals and discounts. This is also important for catching special flash sales.

11. Get Some Gift Cards

Sites like Gift Card Granny and Raise allow you to purchase Pier 1 gift cards at discounted rates.

12. Install Honey on Your Computer

Never miss another promo code when you install coupon aggregator Honey on your computer. The browser extension searches the web for you at checkout and applies all applicable coupons so you don’t have to waste time searching. (Before downloading, see how Honey and other money saving Chrome extensions add up.)

13. Wait for Free Shipping

If you can’t get to the store and you can wait a bit for your goods to arrive, it’s worth taking advantage of free shipping deals when they crop up. Check the site frequently and try placing group orders with friends if you need to order a certain amount in order to qualify.

Note: It's important to remember that interest rates, fees and terms for credit cards, loans and other financial products frequently change. As a result, rates, fees and terms for credit cards, loans and other financial products cited in these articles may have changed since the date of publication. Please be sure to verify current rates, fees and terms with credit card issuers, banks or other financial institutions directly.

