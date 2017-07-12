She might’ve covered The Pretenders, but she surely wasn’t pretending.

Angelina Green, a 13-year-old from Miami, Florida, proved her singing chops on Tuesday night’s episode of “America’s Got Talent.” In doing so, the young talent earned the final coveted golden buzzer, which means she’ll be sent straight through to the show’s live semifinals.

In the video above, Green is giggly and nervous as she introduces herself to the judges. She describes her mom, who’s standing just offstage, as “my best friend.”

When judge Heidi Klum asks Green what she’ll be performing, Green explains, “Well, I’ve been singing since forever, but I took it seriously when my parents got divorced and it was really hard for me. And music helped me so much.”

As the music starts, Green launches into a jaw-dropping rendition of The Pretenders’ 1994 hit, “I’ll Stand By You.” As Green reaches the chorus, the crowd watching her stands to its feet.

Green’s wasn’t the only moving performance of the night. Mike Yung, a 57-year-old singer who’s been performing on the New York subways for 37 years, also delivered a performance that made the audience jump from their seats. He performed a stirring rendition of The Righteous Brothers classic “Unchained Melody.”

While there are no more golden buzzers to be had, we think we’ll be seeing a lot more from Yung as the season progresses.