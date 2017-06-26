BLACK VOICES
14 Unforgettable Moments From The 2017 BET Awards

This year's show definitely had its lit moments.

DJ Khaled, Chance The Rapper and Quavo of Migos perform onstage at 2017 BET Awards.

This year’s BET Awards show was full of surprises.

The ceremony, which aired on Sunday, brought together some of the most talented black artists who reminded us how magical they are. The lit performances, the emphasis on social justice and an appearance from First Lady Michelle Obama made the night even more special.

Take a look at the 14 moments from the 2017 BET Awards that are worth reliving. 

  • When Bruno Mars hit the stage.
    The artist opened up the show with "Perm."
  • When Gucci Mane and Asahd Khaled were twinning with the Gucci suits.
    Aren't they adorable?
  • Whatever this guy was doing during Migos' performance of "Bad and Bougie."
    The whole crowd was lit but this guy was on a completely different wave.
  • When Yara Shahidi honored Tamir RIce during her acceptance speech.
    It would've been Tamir's 15th birthday on Sunday.
  • When Leslie Jones asked Amber Rose for selfie tips.
    The host made fun of Amber's "bush" photo.
  • When Michelle Obama gave a touching tribube for Chance the Rapper.
    The former First Lady praised Chance before he received the Humanitarian Award.
  • When Solange honored activist Tamika D. Mallory.
    Solange helped award the Women's March organizer with $10,000 to continue her work. 
  • When New Edition performed during their tribute.
    The group hit the stage after receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award.
  • When Xscape reunited on stage with the classics.
    The R&B group performed "Understanding," "Who Can I Run To" and "Just Kickin' It."
  • When Chloe x Halle accepted an award on behalf of their mentor Beyoncé.
    Beyoncé won the Viewers Choice Award for "Sorry."
  • When Kendrick Lamar honored Prodigy during his acceptance speech.
    Kendrick also shouted out Chance the Rapper as he accepted the award for Best Male Hip-Hop Artist.
  • When Remy Ma won Best Female Hip-Hop Artist.
    The emcee shouted out a few other leading ladies in the rap game.
  • When SZA gave a beautiful performance despite technical difficulties.
    The TDE artist performed "Love Galore" and "The Weekend."
  • When DJ Khaled gave us "Grateful."
    He even brought baby Asahd on stage.

