14 Unforgettable Moments From The 2017 BET Awards

This year’s BET Awards show was full of surprises.
The ceremony, which aired on Sunday, brought together some of the most talented black artists who reminded us how magical they are. The lit performances, the emphasis on social justice and an appearance from First Lady Michelle Obama made the night even more special.
Take a look at the 14 moments from the 2017 BET Awards that are worth reliving.
When Gucci Mane and Asahd Khaled were twinning with the Gucci suits.
Gucci Mane and Asahd with matching Gucci suits #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/dWrg2gBBeq— Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) June 25, 2017
Whatever this guy was doing during Migos' performance of "Bad and Bougie."
What was my mans doing ? #BetAwards pic.twitter.com/9pPgyItjHv— Alexandria😋 (@_KDollaa) June 26, 2017
When Leslie Jones asked Amber Rose for selfie tips.
.@DaRealAmberRose did I do it right? #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/qWM8fUVgNn— Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) June 26, 2017
When Michelle Obama gave a touching tribube for Chance the Rapper.
.@MichelleObama has some special words for @chancetherapper 😭🙌 #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/njE2fI2Dpt— The FADER (@thefader) June 26, 2017
