14 CEO TIPS

1. You can’t bring things together and make them work if you are focused on the future. You can only bring things together based on past experiences, while hoping that knowledge gained in the process will be useful for you moving forward from that point on.

2. Anything is possible if you truly enjoy what you do. The key ingredients to success are drive and effort.

3. The Wall Street investors can be angry all they want – it does not change the fact that Alibaba is more than a job, it’s a cause and a dream.

4. The way to grow is by having an “aha” moment in which the task ahead seems impossible, but with a little bit of effort and elbow grease, it works out and you get things done.

5. There are no shortcuts. You need to work and work and work. And just when you think you’re done, you need to work a little more.

6. Be likeable. To get people to do business with you, they need to like you. Nobody does business with someone they do not like.

7. You will do things differently when you think about how hard it is to build something and how easy it is to bring it down. Same with reputation, it takes a long time to build one, but a slight dent ruins one forever.

8. Do what little you can do and know your limits. Do not try to do beyond your capabilities.

9. Do not waste time on regrets and “what ifs.” The time being wasted on regrets can be used for other profitable things.

10. The biggest risk is taking no risk at all.

11. Products come to exist from ideas that eventually go out of vogue. This is the strength of every new business and the weakness of every existing business.

12. Learn to separate personal feelings from business.

13. Be so good at what you do, that it’s impossible for others to ignore you.