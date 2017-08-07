14 Ways to Save at Anthropologie

By Cheryl Lock, Credit.com

If bohemian aesthetics, artistic patterns and funky designs are your thing, Anthropologie is bound to have what you’re looking for. From clothing, shoes and accessories to home goods and beauty items, Anthropologie has it all. If you’re worried about how much you spend here — prices tend to be on the higher side — you can stock up and still save when you use these tips.

1. Sign up for the Newsletter

The newsletter gives you access to all things Anthropologie — including special sales and discounts.

2. Shop the Sales

Anthropologie is known to have some pretty killer sale items, so be sure to check what’s available both online and in the store.

3. Join Their Loyalty Program

Sign up for Anthropologie’s loyalty program, Anthroperks, to get early access to new arrivals, special discount days, a birthday treat and more. The birthday treat alone is a major perk of this free program. If you sign up at least 30 days before your birthday you’ll receive a 15% off coupon to use, so sign up today!

4. Score Coupon Codes

Check places like RetailMeNot and Coupon Cabin to stay up to date on any recent coupon codes you might be able to use.

5. Buy Discounted Gift Cards

Check sites like Raise.com, Gift Card Granny and CardCash for Anthropologie gift cards that you can purchase for less than face value.

6. Use the Wishlist Option to Your Advantage

Anthropologie has sales pretty regularly and can alert you of when items on your wishlist are on sale. So, if you can stand waiting, it’s worth putting the items you’d like on your wishlist (available once you sign up for an Anthropologie account) and waiting for the email alert to arrive.

7. Wait for Items to Return

Since Anthropologie has such a lenient return policy — all merchandise, except furniture and other oversized items, can be returned at any time — you’ll sometimes find items on your wishlist that were unavailable may suddenly become available again, and often for a discount. So wait before deleting items from your wishlist, and you just might be pleasantly surprised one day.

8. Get a Price Adjustment

Keep your Anthropologie receipts for 14 days. If the item you purchased goes on sale in that time the store will issue you a refund for the difference between what you paid and the sale price. This applies to online purchases, as well.

9. Ask About a Teacher Discount

Teachers and teacher’s assistants get discounts at Anthropologie, typically July through September. The dates vary but it’s always worth bringing your teacher ID along with you and giving it a try.

10. Follow Anthropologie on Social Media

Add Anthropologie on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest to catch any special deals they shout out to their followers.

11. Order Online & Pick up In-Store

Rather than paying a shipping fee, when you find what you like on Anthropologie.com, enter a location to check availability at nearby stores, then click “Buy Online & Pick Up in a Store” and add it to your basket. Once you check out, pickup details will appear next to applicable items in your cart and on the order review page. Orders are held for three days.

12. Read Blogs

Another way to stay in the loop on Anthropologie discounts and sales is to read fan blogs like Effortless Anthropologie and Breakfast at Anthropologie.

13. Follow Sales Cycles

If you’re diligent, you will likely find a pattern in the sales at Anthropologie. For example, on the website, items tend to go on sale around midnight on Sundays, so checking back early Monday morning is generally a good way of scoring deals.

14. Use a Cash Back Credit Card

While Anthropologie doesn’t offer its own credit card, you can still pay less for your items by using credit cards with solid rewards. There are plenty of credit cards perfect for shoppers. Most of them require a decent credit score so it’s smart to see where you stand before applying — you can check two credit scores for free with Credit.com.

