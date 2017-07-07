14 Ways to Save at Wayfair

By Cheryl Lock, Credit.com

Online shoppers delight in Wayfair, the online home goods store with everything from furniture and decor to kitchen goods and everything your backyard needs to become a stress-free sanctuary. While it could be easy to spend a ton at Wayfair, there are many ways to save. Here are a few.

1. Wait for an Annual Event

A few times a year, Wayfair offers annual events with discounts on a particular type of home good. If you check back on the site regularly you might be lucky enough to catch sales of up to 70% off.

2. Provide Your Email Address

Scroll to the bottom of Wayfair.com and enter your email address for access to special discounts and up-to-the-minute information on the latest sales and promos via email newsletter.

3. Create a Wayfair Business Account

If you’ll be purchasing goods from Wayfair for your home office, create an account with the Wayfair Business program to receive a business discount. You’ll also have access to an assigned business account specialist to help you with any of your questions, and you’ll save $50 off your first order of $150.

4. Refer a Business Friend

Wayfair business members who refer a friend to join the business program get $50 in rewards points once they do so.

5. Refer a Regular Friend

Business members aren’t the only ones who earn rewards for referring friends. Regular customers earn $10 in Rewards Dollars when a friend they refer makes their first order of at least $50. The friend gets $10 off their first purchase, as well.

6. Leave a Review

Wayfair often offers a cash bonus on each item you review on the site. Check under the “My Account” tab to see if this offer is available to you. You are also entered to win up to $500 in Rewards Dollars or a gift card every time you leave a review.

7. Shop the Daily Sales Section

Wayfair loads new deals on the site every day. Check under the Sales tab for limited-time offers. If you provided your email to sign up for a Wayfair account you can also learn about these sales through email.

8. Check out Clearance Items

Browse hundreds of overstock and open-box items at bargain prices by searching the clearance section of the site.

9. Learn About Upcoming Sales

Wayfair makes it easy for you to plan your next purchase by loading their monthly sales under the Upcoming Sales tab of the site. Check it out frequently and mark your calendar for upcoming sales on goods you’re interested in purchasing. You can also click the “notify me” tab to get an email reminder.

10. Apply for the Wayfair Credit Card

Consumers who apply for the Wayfair card have access to more savings, like no interest on orders of more than $500 when they’re paid within 12 months, rewards dollars on every order and points on every order to redeem for rewards dollars. Often the card comes with another additional benefit that changes. For example as I write this, members who apply for the card are eligible for a 48-month finance option on all Tempur-Pedic, Stearns & Foster and Sealy mattress purchases more than $2,498. Plan to pay this card off in full after every use, as the 27.49% annual percentage rate is hefty. Check the card terms for more details.

Wayfair shoppers may also want to use a credit card that rewards their purchases. Many cards allow frequent shoppers to earn points or cash back for their retail habit. (Be sure to check your credit score before applying for a new card to see if you’ll qualify. You can check two of your scores free on Credit.com)

11. Use Your Card at Sister Stores to Earn More Rewards

Your Wayfair card can be used at Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, DwellStudio and Wayfair Supply, as well. Use it at all of these places to really rack up points. Points and rewards can be cashed in at any of these stores, as well.

12. Find Online Coupons

Although they might be harder to come by than other sites, it’s always worth doing a quick search to try to find additional Wayfair coupon codes. Try all the staples (like RetailMeNot, Coupon Cabin, Groupon and Coupons.com), then try a random Google search for “Wayfair coupons” to see what you come up with.

13. Get Social

Use social media media to your advantage by following Wayfair on Facebook and Twitter. This way you’ll be sure to catch all their sales. Using social media is especially important for flash sales that end the same day or in a couple of days.

14. Get Cash Back Bonuses

Join a cash back site like ebates and you’ll earn a $10 welcome bonus to purchase goods at stores like Wayfair. Check back regularly for additional coupon codes and ways to earn more cash back on your purchases.

