140 Character View into Trump Marriage

The news cycle was swarmed with the story of Trump’s latest wildly inappropriate (and by now pretty standard) Tweets about Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough. In particular, he referred to “low I.Q. Crazy Mika,” and mentioned that she had a face lift. To any reasonable person, pretty blatantly sexist remarks about a successful, accomplished woman. This is also pretty standard now.

The most surprising reaction to these Tweets was - at long last - some blow back from Republicans who have gotten really good at the bob-and-weave to avoid discussing Trump’s outrageous behavior. Paul Ryan said “Obviously I don’t see that as an appropriate comment.” Senator Lisa Murkowski Tweeted “Stop it! The Presidential platform should be used for more than bringing people down.” Senator Ben Sasse Tweeted in response, “Please just stop. This isn’t normal and it’s beneath the dignity of your office.”

Surprisingly and uncharacteristically, Melania Trump released a statement on this latest Tweet skirmish through her communications director, saying “As the First Lady has stated publicly in the past, when her husband gets attacked, he will punch back 10 times harder.” This statement of course seems wildly hypocritical from the First Lady whose platform is taking on cyber bullying and raising the level of discourse online. Mrs. Trump has been widely criticized for defending her husband’s childish and obnoxious statement, especially given her cyber bullying crusade. And of course this criticism is well placed, on the surface.

While members of both parties either decry or applaud Mrs. Trump for supporting her husband’s behavior, it seems a more critical analysis of this response is necessary, because there is more here than might seem, and more than the media is unpacking. Put into context, Mrs. Trump has shunned the white hot glare of the spotlight placed on the FLOTUS. She did not move from New York to Washington, DC for several months after her husband took up residence at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. They have made very few public appearances together, and she seems to be extremely uncomfortable with speaking in public. She has done only a smattering of appearances or events on her own, without the requirement of playing the role of the supportive wife along for show. She frankly does not seem to be happy with the current situation, and certainly does not seem to want to embrace the role of FLOTUS and all the pageantry it entails.

So then what are we to make of this sudden public statement from Mrs. Trump? She confirms, as many Republicans have repeated with the appropriate amount of male bravado “...he will punch back 10 times harder.” What is she telling us with this statement? Is she really telling detractors to back off and leave her husband alone, or you will get it? Or is she warning them, perhaps from her own experience, this is not a man you want to mess with. Is she telling us that she knows, she has experience with the consequences if you push Donald Trump.

We know from accounts revealed from his former wives of Trump’s temper, and allegations of violence and rape in previous marriages. We know from his own words recorded on Access Hollywood that he feels he can assault women with impunity because he is “a star.” It is not a huge leap in logic to consider that he may be an abusive spouse.

Given the context, it seems Mrs. Trump’s statement requires some contemplation on what she is actually saying, and why. She may be telling us she has felt the repercussions of this man’s anger, and they were indeed 10 times harder.