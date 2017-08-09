140 Characters In Search of Facts

Maybe it was just too much to hope for. Drop and cover drills at PS119 were kind of fun. We silly kids loved the dramatic break from the rigid daily grind of public school during the Cold War era. It was a kick to look at each other from under the tables where we could see years of spent bubble gum. Uniforms, dress codes and codes of behavior were very popular. Real men duked it out every night in TV Westerns. The good guys always won. Good women were always available to patch them up after a bruising encounter and to give them even more motivation to make things right. Our President gave us confidence and comfort that intelligent leadership would prevail. There was also, just in case, an emergency system infrastructure.

Orange and black signs declaring locations of “Fallout Shelters” were common in my Brooklyn neighborhood, as were the sirens testing the emergency system. I grew up never having to evacuate to one, life continued, and the world seemed to mostly grow beyond a fixation on MAD (mutually assured destruction), nuclear arsenals and first-strike doctrines.

True, in the 90s we learned about and witnessed a missile war of Scuds and Anti-Scud Defense Systems. As terrifying and horrible as that was for Israelis and an anxious world, it never felt as though it came close to no-win-options and “the nuclear winter” fear. In the 2000s we learned about “Shock and Awe” but that was against the hundred pound weakling in the sandbox and never approached the “existential threat” category. Yesterday, all of that seemed to change and life turned upside down once again, when an entire world heard the American President utter, “They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen.”

This is what happens when you have miniaturized nukes in the hands of miniaturized mad men with serious credibility issues willing to weaponize their rhetoric. This is what happens when the successful miniaturization of nuclear weapons parallels the first ever unfortunate miniaturization of an American president’s brain.

President Obama did try to warn us. He even tried to school the new President. Trump was and still is unschooled, unhinged, undisciplined and unqualified. He fast became the biggest global joke and biggest failure and domestically he has run out of flimflam tricks. We can clearly see that the Emperor has no clothes. He is a fraud and is guilty of being the worst person at the worst moment.