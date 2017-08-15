145 Things Trump Criticized By Name on Twitter - And Three That He Hasn't

Things Criticized
- Nordstrom
- Macy's
- T-Mobile
- AOL
- Verizon
- Univision
- Lithium ion batteries
- The Oscars
- The Emmys
- The Super Bowl
- NFL Referees
- Tattooed Knicks players
- Laguardia Airport
- Madonna
- Mexico
- The Mexican government
- NATO
- Wind farms
- Wind turbines
- "Certain internet sites"
- The golf course at Pinehurst Country Club
- Bridge tolls to Staten Island
- Miss Pennsylvania Sheena Monin
- Russell Brand
- Katy Perry
- Kristen Stewart
- Modern Family
- Danny Zuker
- Jon Stewart
- Seth Meyers
- Stephen Colbert
- Rosie O'Donnell
- Penn Jillette
- Cher
- Willie Geist
- Meryl Streep
- The View
- Whoopi Goldberg
- Nicole Wallace
- Molly Simms
- Jay Leno
- Ronda Rousey
- Richard Roeper
- Sacha Baron Cohen
- Jerry Seinfeld
- Bill Maher
- Neil Young
- Mac Miller
- Alex Rodriguez
- The Yankees
- Arnold Schwarzenegger
- Saturday Night Live
- Alec Baldwin
- The Cast of Hamilton
- Katie Couric
- Andy Lassner
- Marc Thiessen
- Bowe Bergdahl
- Edward Snowden
- The Arab Spring
- CNN
- New York Times
- Washington Post
- NBC
- CBS
- ABC
- USA Today
- New York Magazine
- Rolling Stone Magazine
- Time Magazine
- Esquire Magazine
- Vanity Fair
- Deadspin
- Graydon Carter
- Anderson Cooper
- Lawrence O'Donnell
- Brian Williams
- Bob Beckel
- Bill Moyers
- Ruth Marcus
- John Oliver
- Arianna Huffington
- Megyn Kelly
- Chris Stirewalt
- Karl Rove
- Karl Rove's book
- Joan Rivers' doctors
- George Pataki
- Anthony Weiner
- Eliot Spitzer
- Meghan McCain
- The TPP
- NAFTA
- China
- The Iran Nuclear Deal
- Obamacare
- The "Republican Senate"
- Loretta Lynch
- Ken Frazier
- Andrew McCabe
- Barack Obama
- Michelle Obama
- Joe Biden
- John Kerry
- Hillary Clinton
- Bill Clinton
- Mitch McConnell
- Jeff Sessions
- Richard Blumenthal
- Adam Schiff
- Bill de Blasio
- John Podesta
- Kim Jong Un
- North Korea
- Joe Scarborough
- Mika Brzezinski
- Mark Cuban
- The Dallas Mavericks
- James Comey
- Jon Ossoff
- Eric Schneiderman
- Dodd-Frank
- John Brennan
- London Mayor Sadiq Khan
- Briarcliff Manor Mayor William Vescio
- Roger Stone
- Chuck Schumer
- Mitt Romney
- Stuart Stevens
- Lindsay Graham
- Marco Rubio
- Ted Cruz
- Jeb Bush
- Carly Fiorina
- Ben Carson
- John Kasich
- Chris Christie
- Rand Paul
- Paul Ryan
- Michele Bachmann
- John McCain
- Breast-feeding lawyer Elizabeth Beck
- The DNC
- The Ukraine
- Snoop Dogg
Things Not Criticized
- The KKK
- White supremacists
- Nazis
Previously published on The Overgrown.
