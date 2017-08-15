Jesse Mechanic, Contributor Writer. Founding Editor of TheOvergrown.com

145 Things Trump Criticized By Name on Twitter - And Three That He Hasn't

08/15/2017 02:00 pm ET
Art by Jesse Mechanic

Things Criticized

  1. Nordstrom
  2. Macy's
  3. T-Mobile
  4. AOL
  5. Verizon
  6. Univision
  7. Lithium ion batteries
  8. The Oscars
  9. The Emmys
  10. The Super Bowl
  11. NFL Referees
  12. Tattooed Knicks players
  13. Laguardia Airport
  14. Madonna
  15. Mexico
  16. The Mexican government
  17. NATO
  18. Wind farms
  19. Wind turbines
  20. "Certain internet sites"
  21. The golf course at Pinehurst Country Club
  22. Bridge tolls to Staten Island
  23. Miss Pennsylvania Sheena Monin
  24. Russell Brand
  25. Katy Perry
  26. Kristen Stewart
  27. Modern Family
  28. Danny Zuker
  29. Jon Stewart
  30. Seth Meyers
  31. Stephen Colbert
  32. Rosie O'Donnell
  33. Penn Jillette
  34. Cher
  35. Willie Geist
  36. Meryl Streep
  37. The View
  38. Whoopi Goldberg
  39. Nicole Wallace
  40. Molly Simms
  41. Jay Leno
  42. Ronda Rousey
  43. Richard Roeper
  44. Sacha Baron Cohen
  45. Jerry Seinfeld
  46. Bill Maher
  47. Neil Young
  48. Mac Miller
  49. Alex Rodriguez
  50. The Yankees
  51. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  52. Saturday Night Live
  53. Alec Baldwin
  54. The Cast of Hamilton
  55. Katie Couric
  56. Andy Lassner
  57. Marc Thiessen
  58. Bowe Bergdahl
  59. Edward Snowden
  60. The Arab Spring
  61. CNN
  62. New York Times
  63. Washington Post
  64. NBC
  65. CBS
  66. ABC
  67. USA Today
  68. New York Magazine
  69. Rolling Stone Magazine
  70. Time Magazine
  71. Esquire Magazine
  72. Vanity Fair
  73. Deadspin
  74. Graydon Carter
  75. Anderson Cooper
  76. Lawrence O'Donnell
  77. Brian Williams
  78. Bob Beckel
  79. Bill Moyers
  80. Ruth Marcus
  81. John Oliver
  82. Arianna Huffington
  83. Megyn Kelly
  84. Chris Stirewalt
  85. Karl Rove
  86. Karl Rove's book
  87. Joan Rivers' doctors
  88. George Pataki
  89. Anthony Weiner
  90. Eliot Spitzer
  91. Meghan McCain
  92. The TPP
  93. NAFTA
  94. China
  95. The Iran Nuclear Deal
  96. Obamacare
  97. The "Republican Senate"
  98. Loretta Lynch
  99. Ken Frazier
  100. Andrew McCabe
  101. Barack Obama
  102. Michelle Obama
  103. Joe Biden
  104. John Kerry
  105. Hillary Clinton
  106. Bill Clinton
  107. Mitch McConnell
  108. Jeff Sessions
  109. Richard Blumenthal
  110. Adam Schiff
  111. Bill de Blasio
  112. John Podesta
  113. Kim Jong Un
  114. North Korea
  115. Joe Scarborough
  116. Mika Brzezinski
  117. Mark Cuban
  118. The Dallas Mavericks
  119. James Comey
  120. Jon Ossoff
  121. Eric Schneiderman
  122. Dodd-Frank
  123. John Brennan
  124. London Mayor Sadiq Khan
  125. Briarcliff Manor Mayor William Vescio
  126. Roger Stone
  127. Chuck Schumer
  128. Mitt Romney
  129. Stuart Stevens
  130. Lindsay Graham
  131. Marco Rubio
  132. Ted Cruz
  133. Jeb Bush
  134. Carly Fiorina
  135. Ben Carson
  136. John Kasich
  137. Chris Christie
  138. Rand Paul
  139. Paul Ryan
  140. Michele Bachmann
  141. John McCain
  142. Breast-feeding lawyer Elizabeth Beck
  143. The DNC
  144. The Ukraine
  145. Snoop Dogg

Things Not Criticized

  1. The KKK
  2. White supremacists
  3. Nazis

Previously published on The Overgrown.

Follow me on Twitter::: @jmechanic | Like me on Facebook:::   @JesseIanMechanic

This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
145 Things Trump Criticized By Name on Twitter - And Three That He Hasn't

CONVERSATIONS