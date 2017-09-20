$147 Billion Dollar Guest List: Forbes' Centennial Celebration

It was a night for the history books. A celebration of Forbes’ 100th year championing free-market capitalism and the power of entrepreneurs in the United States and around the world through hard-won business journalism in New York City.

And I was running late. Very late.

But to be honest, it wasn’t a typical day at Fownders, so the invitation was buried in an ocean of emails that I had yet to read the last couple days.

The event started at 6:00PM. So at 7:42PM when I finally had the chance to check my email from my office in Newark, NJ, there was a polite invitation sponsored by The MaCallan to one of the most prestigious Forbes events ever.

The email read “…Warren Buffett and Steve Forbes will be speaking; and Steve Forbes is going to be giving a Macallan toast…”

My mind quickly computed: Warren Buffett… Steve Forbes... Macallan scotch… you’re better late than never.

Slammed my computer closed, and sixty minutes later I was in a suit and tie walking down the hallway right into Warren Buffett’s speech and a crowd of the most exclusive group of 250 people in the nation.

The first 2 people I brushed past in my entrance were Stevie Wonder and P Diddy. My mind verified: I’m in the right place.

As Warren Buffett finished up his speech warning people never to sell short on the long term future of the United States, followed by a roaring applause, I settled in an empty space in the room which happened to be where many of the most powerful of the 250 were settled.

Pause the tape; How the hell did I get here? Earlier in the day I was working with a 10-person virtual reality company operating out of a Silicon Valley style house helping them iron out their legal structure because they joined Fownders, a learning ecosystem for entrepreneurs, and they needed hands-on guidance. Now I’m around the richest people in the world because I checked my email before cooking dinner? The contrast was stark.

Resume the tape; as Warren Buffett exited stage, he had a wall of phones snapping pictures, but only a few select smiling faces – one of them mine – who acknowledged his superb singing skills; his nonchalant acknowledgment of my kind words was worth 1% of his net worth to me ($860 million in non-cash value).

After a magnificent performance, the night turned towards networking and a wind down. It allowed me to reflect:

What was it like being around such powerful individuals in an exclusive event of that caliber? It was far more settling than I thought. After seeing these faces and names on television, newspapers, websites and any other media outlet, they were immediately put on a pedestal and deemed “un-meet-able.”

But what I found was that these people are no different than the next. Granted their bank accounts state the contrary; on a fundamental level their human-ness is quite relatable. In fact, these people are 99.99% the same. And it verifies a theory that I’ve started to develop regarding what differentiates the businessmen and entrepreneurs who find themselves on the 100-person list of greatest business minds, compared those who are just dreamers:

The details. The small differences. The .001%.

That’s right, an unwavering commitment to pay attention to the infinitesimal. This is where success is bred; and it requires a hefty set of intangible skills because being detail-oriented is the harder thing to do. It’s the tedious thing to do. But it’s the gateway to knowing how the intricacies of our world integrates.

Naturally, my awareness raised being around these people; their presence alone helps you be detailed oriented when building your relationships, solving complex problem-solving, creating brilliant user-experience and becoming a phenomenal leader.

But, trust me - the 250 people at Forbes’ Centennial Celebration were not superhuman by any means; despite the extreme difference in bank accounts numbers. They’ve just committed themselves to a high-performance lifestyle for many more years; but you can too.