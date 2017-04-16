15 Easy, Elegant Dishes For A Glorious Easter Brunch

Celebrate Easter with a show-stopping spread of delicious dishes. From Herbed Deviled Eggs to Sausage & Cheddar Bread Pudding, all of these brunch recipes are impressive yet surprisingly doable.

This is my go-to deviled egg recipe; adding spring herbs is a simple way to dress them up and make them just a little more flavorful. Feel free to omit the herbs or add your own favorite toppings. GET THE RECIPE

Serve this springy salad of asparagus and chopped eggs in a creamy Dijon sauce as a first course or side to poached salmon or honey baked ham. GET THE RECIPE

Bring in some fresh bagels and serve this delicious smoked salmon spread alongside. The best part? It’s easy to make — simply give all of the ingredients a whirl in the food processor and you’re done. GET THE RECIPE

This elegant brunch strata — really a savory bread pudding with spinach, cheese and cubes of bread baked in custard — is perfect for entertaining because you can prepare it the day before. The next morning you simply turn the oven on, place the strata in, and effortlessly wait for brunch to emerge. GET THE RECIPE

Packed with sweet strawberries, these tender muffins with crisp, golden tops are perfect for a special breakfast or brunch. They’re a nice change from blueberry muffins, and just as delicious. The secret is adding a lot of berries to the batter, along with a touch of almond extract to complement the fruit. GET THE RECIPE

This dish looks fancy but is incredibly easy. You simply wrap big, thick asparagus spears with pancetta and sauté them until nice and crisp. GET THE RECIPE

This French-inspired quiche is made with a generous layer of buttery leeks and a rich custard flavored with Parmesan cheese. GET THE RECIPE

Fresh berries make an elegant and pretty addition to this salad of baby spinach, pecans and goat cheese. Get ready for oohs and aahs. GET THE RECIPE

Tender and sweet-scented with a gorgeous ribbon of melted chocolate running through, this banana bread is fun to make: you spoon the banana and chocolate batters into a loaf pan alternately, then artistically swirl the two together with a knife. GET THE RECIPE

Bread pudding is usually sweet, but it can be made savory too. This version, brimming with sweet pork sausage and sharp cheddar, is deeply flavored with a crisp, golden crust and tender, creamy interior. GET THE RECIPE

This is one of my favorite fruit salads, and it’s such a nice change of pace from the standard mix of pre-cut fruit from the supermarket. I usually serve it for brunch but it’s also wonderful for dessert served with shortcake and whipped cream. GET THE RECIPE

Baked oatmeal has a consistency similar to bread pudding. There are endless variations but this version filled with apples and raisins with a crunchy walnut topping is my favorite. Go ahead and make it ahead of time; it reheats beautifully. GET THE RECIPE

Morning Glory Muffins are made with a little bit of everything — whole wheat flour, carrots, apples, raisins, walnuts, orange juice, coconut and wheat germ — and, true to their name, they’re a glorious way to start the day. Created decades ago by Chef Pam McKinstry for her Morning Glory Café on Nantucket Island, they’re a throwback to the 1970s “back-to-the-land” movement. GET THE RECIPE

Golden caramel, sweet challah and custard spiked with Grand Marnier — what’s not to love? Assemble this French toast casserole the night before, let it sit in the fridge overnight, then just pop it in the oven when you’re ready to eat. GET THE RECIPE