15 Foods and Drinks Flight Attendants Avoid on a Plane

By Lily Rose, Editor

Crews stay away from anything greasy, smelly, or messy — luckily for their passengers

Shutterstock Flight attendants avoid these 15 foods while they’re on the clock.

Although many passengers buy any kind of food that sounds good at the airport or bring their favorite snacks from home to eat on the plane, flight attendants are more selective about what they consume on the job.

MORE ON AIRPLANES

Although a greasy egg sandwich from Dunkin’ Donuts or a bag of crunchy chips might sound appealing, experienced flight attendants know better than to bring them on board.

Cabin crews often have to grab a bite to eat when they can. Their job demands that they be on call to attend to passengers for the entire flight. Easy-to-eat snacks that don’t have to be refrigerated or warmed up take precedence over actual meals. Out of consideration for passengers’ noses — and allergies — crews will try to avoid smelly foods and those that can induce allergic reactions.

But there are even more foods and drinks that flight attendants will avoid in flight, for a variety of reasons. Read on to find out what 15 foods and drinks flight attendants avoid a plane.