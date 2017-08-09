15 Hacks for Booking Last-Minute Summer Vacation Deals

By Syjil Ashraf, Editor
Summer's almost over, but it's not too late to squeeze in a budget-friendly vacation
Summer is nearing its end, so now is the time to take advantage of the sun for your vacation days. Of course, last-minute planning limits your options, which can be a challenge when your wallet is already thin.
MORE ON SUMMER VACATION
There are ways, however, to find good deals at the last minute. Remember that accommodations don’t have to be limited to hotels, and expanding your search to multiple airlines and airports helps, too. Your credit card company may also be able to help, as can different apps and websites dedicated to helping you spare your wallet. Believe it or not, you can also sometimes get free food or places to stay by helping out locals! Travel can involve a lot of planning, but it doesn’t have to be hard or stressful. Here are some creative tips for saving time as well as money for your last-minute travel plans.
