WOMEN
08/31/2017 10:56 am ET

15 Hilarious Women Respond To The All-Female 'Lord Of The Flies' Remake

"An all female reboot of Lord of the Flies is just Heathers Goes Camping."

By Jenavieve Hatch
Getty
Chris Furrh stars in a scene from the 1990 movie “Lord of the Flies.”

On Tuesday night, Warner Bros. announced that Scott McGehee and David Siegel will write and direct a reboot of the film “Lord of the Flies,” based on William Golding’s 1954 novel, and cast a group of girls instead of boys. 

The announcement has already come under fire for positioning two men to tell the story of a group of girls stuck on an island together ― especially as the novel serves as such a powerful statement about the consequences of toxic masculinity and aggression. 

As usual, the women of Twitter had something to say about it. Check out 15 of the funniest responses to the reboot below. 

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

PHOTO GALLERIES
Funniest Bridesmaid Tweets
Suggest a correction
Jenavieve Hatch Associate Women's Editor, HuffPost

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment Lord Of The Flies
15 Hilarious Women Respond To The All-Female 'Lord Of The Flies' Remake

CONVERSATIONS