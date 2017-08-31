15 Hilarious Women Respond To The All-Female 'Lord Of The Flies' Remake

On Tuesday night, Warner Bros. announced that Scott McGehee and David Siegel will write and direct a reboot of the film “Lord of the Flies,” based on William Golding’s 1954 novel, and cast a group of girls instead of boys.

The announcement has already come under fire for positioning two men to tell the story of a group of girls stuck on an island together ― especially as the novel serves as such a powerful statement about the consequences of toxic masculinity and aggression.

As usual, the women of Twitter had something to say about it. Check out 15 of the funniest responses to the reboot below.

An all women remake of Lord of the Flies makes no sense because... the plot of that book wouldn't happen with all women. — roxane gay (@rgay) August 31, 2017

Female-centric Lord of the Flies, u say?? How about a female-centric federal govt okay I'll take that — Cameron Esposito (@cameronesposito) August 31, 2017

The all female lord of the flies makes no sense cause we know what happens when women get their own island and it ain't killing each other pic.twitter.com/CucXXBvreH — Ally Ally Oxenfree (@AllyMalinenko) August 31, 2017

The all-female Lord of the Flies will just be a group of young women apologizing to each other over and over till everyone is dead. — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) August 31, 2017

an all female Lord of the Flies would result in the island Wonder Woman grew up on. — Hend Amry (@LibyaLiberty) August 31, 2017

I'm assuming the all-female Lord of the Flies will involve the girls forming a functioning society and living peacefully — Rachael Livermore (@rhaegal) August 31, 2017

An all female reboot of Lord of the Flies is just Heathers Goes Camping — Erin 🎶Gloria🎶 Ryan (@morninggloria) August 31, 2017

but seriously I think two men writing this all female lord of the flies is piggy and it makes me want to ralph — Alexandra Petri (@petridishes) August 31, 2017

I'd rather spend the rest of my life on an island where I'm the Piggy than watch an all-female Lord of the Flies written & directed by men — Ali V. (@alivingiano) August 31, 2017

The all-female Lord of the Flies movie will just be 2 hours of the girls enjoying not having their jokes mansplained to them. — On Vacation Don't@me (@OhNoSheTwitnt) August 31, 2017

[flies into frame on a broom]

the thing about lord of the flies is that it's about systemic male violence + how it replicates

[flies away] — #rachelsyme (@rachsyme) August 30, 2017

Guys I know we're all upset about LORD OF THE FLIES but it should make my all-human adaptation of ANIMAL FARM easier to sell. — Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) August 31, 2017

Honestly any remake of Lord of the Flies seems kinda redundant right now, considering <points in general direction of literally everything> — Andi Zeisler (@andizeisler) August 31, 2017

"all-female Lord of the Flies remake" SOUNDS LIKE SOMEONE MISSED THE FUUUUUCKIN POINT OF LORD OF THE FLIES — Gavia Baker-Whitelaw (@Hello_Tailor) August 30, 2017