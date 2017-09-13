15 Marijuana Decor Ideas Under $30 Online

This post was originally published on the Wreefs.com blog.
Decorating your place in the spirit of the green stuff doesn’t have to look tacky. We scoured and scraped the web to find unique, statement-making marijuana decor pieces that are affordable enough to grab on a whim (read: $30 and under.) We found some pretty amazing marijuana decor items that will help make your space a little more kind, whether it’s for long-term decoration or for a cannabis-inspired event.
Some of these items feature or depict marijuana; some just have the right vibe. Check out 15 marijuana decor ideas you can find under $30 online!
The original artificial marijuana wreath by Wreefs - $23.99
THC molecule print - $14.95
Custom vintage head shop poster by PosterLoco - $20.00
