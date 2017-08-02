15 Nice Things You Need to Say More Often

Part of being a polite, well-rounded, and kind individual is using proper language. And we’re not talking about flowery phrases and a friendly tone. We’re actually talking about 15 phrases and words that are short, simple, to-the-point, and nice.

It’s as simple as saying “hello” to your neighbor or apologizing when you know you’re wrong. And of course you need to enter some of those common phrases Barney taught you back into your vocabulary. Please, thank you, excuse me, and sir or ma’am can go a long way. With just a little bit of practice, these words will just start coming out of your mouth without even realizing it! And soon, people will start noticing what a nice person you’ve become.