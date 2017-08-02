The Daily Meal, Contributor All things food and drink

15 Nice Things You Need to Say More Often

08/02/2017 12:59 pm ET

By Carolyn Menyes Short, simple, and proper

iStock

Part of being a polite, well-rounded, and kind individual is using proper language. And we’re not talking about flowery phrases and a friendly tone. We’re actually talking about 15 phrases and words that are short, simple, to-the-point, and nice.

MORE ON ETIQUETTE:

For the 15 Nice Things You Need to Say More Often Slideshow, click here.

By using curt language, informal phrases, and ignoring the people in your presence, you’re actually being really rude without even realizing it!Luckily, adopting some nice, polite language is one of the easiest ways to improve your manners and become a better person.

It’s as simple as saying “hello” to your neighbor or apologizing when you know you’re wrong. And of course you need to enter some of those common phrases Barney taught you back into your vocabulary. Please, thank you, excuse me, and sir or ma’am can go a long way. With just a little bit of practice, these words will just start coming out of your mouth without even realizing it! And soon, people will start noticing what a nice person you’ve become.

So to know how to be a better person while putting forth pretty much no extra effort, click here to read the 15 nice things you need to say more often.

CLICK FOR SLIDESHOW 15 Nice Things You Need to Say More Often Slideshow

RELATED LINKS

11 Tips for Making a Great Impression on a First Date

You Need to RSVP to Invitations Within 24 Hours — Yes, Really

Don’t Break These Unspoken Rules as a Summer Houseguest

This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
15 Nice Things You Need to Say More Often

CONVERSATIONS