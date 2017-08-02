By Carolyn Menyes Short, simple, and proper
Part of being a polite, well-rounded, and kind individual is using proper language. And we’re not talking about flowery phrases and a friendly tone. We’re actually talking about 15 phrases and words that are short, simple, to-the-point, and nice.
By using curt language, informal phrases, and ignoring the people in your presence, you’re actually being really rude without even realizing it!Luckily, adopting some nice, polite language is one of the easiest ways to improve your manners and become a better person.
It’s as simple as saying “hello” to your neighbor or apologizing when you know you’re wrong. And of course you need to enter some of those common phrases Barney taught you back into your vocabulary. Please, thank you, excuse me, and sir or ma’am can go a long way. With just a little bit of practice, these words will just start coming out of your mouth without even realizing it! And soon, people will start noticing what a nice person you’ve become.
So to know how to be a better person while putting forth pretty much no extra effort, click here to read the 15 nice things you need to say more often.
