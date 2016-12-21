HPMG

What happened with podcasting in 2016? Certainly there was no runaway hit like “Serial” Season 1 that we can use as a tentpole to draw conclusions about The State Of Audio Today. When I think of this year’s water-cooler conversations on culture, the things that come to mind are “Stranger Things,” “Westworld” or “La La Land” — at least in my experience, no one podcast has yet to reach the critical mass of Sarah Koenig and co.’s serialized investigation of a murky Baltimore murder.

That doesn’t mean that podcasts didn’t make an impact. When I look back at the audio that affected me this year, I think of emotional fictional narratives or soul-baring admissions of humanity.

In an episode of Chris Gethard’s podcast “Beautiful/Anonymous,” he tells someone that in doing his show (wherein anyone can call in anonymously to a number and Gethard will give them one hour of his time to listen and chat), he hopes that people find solace in having a platform and feeling listened to. And in turn, listening to people reminds him that his everyday trials and anxieties are part of a larger whole.

That is part of why I find podcasts so appealing — they help me remember that there are millions of experiences and perspectives I have yet to learn from, or appreciate. In short, in 2016, I spent a lot of time listening to people.

Below is a selection of podcasts that were born (or reborn) in 2016 that I loved, and hope you will, too.

1 of 8 “WTF with Marc Maron” For: Literally everyone Dude got the president as a guest. We needn’t say more about Marc Maron’s popular podcast, but if you’ve been under a pop-culture-lacking rock, we’ll give you a run-down. Standup comedian Maron started the twice-weekly download in late 2009. Now he’s racked up over 600 episodes (perfect for your cross-country road trip or sick day, just sayin’). He’s had just about everyone who’s anyone on the show, including culture darlings Amy Schumer, Jon Stewart, Louis C.K., Donald Glover and, of course, the prez himself. Share this slide:

WTF with Marc Maron