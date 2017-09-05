15 Podcast Interviews With Inspiring Indian Entrepreneurs

Whether born and raised in India or of Indian descent, these successful tech entrepreneurs each brought something very special to a problem that led them to build their solutions into some very nice businesses. If you are looking for some inspiration today, especially as an Indian entrepreneur, please have a listen to these stories shared as 30-minute podcast interviews.

Vineet Jain, Founder and CEO of Egnyte - This Unicorn company is in the same space as the much-hyped Box – cloud storage and file sharing. In this discussion, we do a deep-dive on the space and how it is likely to evolve over time, including expanding into data management.

Girish Navani, CEO of eClinicalWorks - Girish has bootstrapped a billion dollar Unicorn with a paycheck, and didn’t quit his job for two years, while he tested and validated his original product and customer base. He now has built a $300 million revenue company that is still 100% bootstrapped, private, and has no desire to sell out or go for an IPO.

Gaurav Dhillon, Founder, Chairman and CEO, SnapLogic - Gaurav is also Founder of Informatica, and he discusses his process of sniffing out high potential market opportunities in large horizontal enterprise software categories. Both Informatica and SnapLogic are Unicorns, and it is rare to have an entrepreneur who can do two of these in a row.

Ambarish Gupta, Founder and CEO of Knowlarity - Ambarish discusses the business of selling SaaS to Indian SMBs.

Arjun Dev Arora, Founder of ReTargeter - Arjun is currently Venture Partner at 500 Startups, and has a great deal of domain expertise in AdTech, and we spend most of the discussion on that topic.

Amit Gupta, Co-Founder of InMobi - Knowing my aversion to ‘Valuation Without Revenue’ Unicorns, Amit starts off by telling us that InMobi’s valuation is firmly anchored in revenues. He goes on to discuss InMobi’s strategy for going global, and highlights the unorthodox nature of the journey.

Bhavin Parikh, CEO and Founder of Magoosh - Bhavin has built an incredibly capital efficient venture, and we discuss his philosophy, strategy, and tactics.

Raj De Datta, Co-founder and CEO, BloomReach - This e-commerce personalization technology firm bootstrapped to over $5M in revenue before raising its first financing. Raj speaks of sensible fundamentals as opposed to irrational exuberance around Unicorn mania.

Jaspreet Singh is Founder and CEO of Druva - India’s flagship global product success story.

Nilay Banker, Founder & CEO at Inspyrus - Nilay takes us through his wonderful bootstrapping using services story, along with nuances in business model innovations.

Sid Banerjee is CEO and Co-founder of Clarabridge - The story of a Unicorn in the making from Virginia.

Pallav Nadhani, CEO and Cofounder at FusionCharts - Pallav is someone I have known for a long time, and he will always have a special place in my heart as a young entrepreneur from Calcutta, where I was born and raised. Pallav has bootstrapped an $8 million a year product company from Calcutta, and we discuss the philosophical question “Is growth at all costs desirable?” I encourage you all to think about this question amidst the Unicorn mania raging in our industry today.

Nevin Shetty, CEO of Blueprint Registry - Nevin did TechStars last year, and we discuss some strategies for getting into YCombinator and TechStars, the two high quality seed fund accelerators that are worth going through. Note, there are very few among the 7,500+ accelerators out there that are worth parting with 7-10% equity for.

Girish Rowjee, Co-Founder and CEO of Greytip Software - Girish discusses his long journey selling HR and Payroll software to the Indian SMEs. Greytip is one of the two successful SaaS companies in India who have managed to penetrate the mid-market.