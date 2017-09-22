15 Things An Entrepreneur Should Spend $20 On

20 bucks. Sure doesn’t seem like much these days.

I remember the “good old days.” Back when $20 could buy you a bunch of comics, some candy to munch on and still have change left over. Comics were 75 cents back then.

Today, $20 covers lunch at a restaurant in NY. For one. Maybe.

Times may have changed, but money still has power even a relatively small amount like $20, even if we don’t think it does. Maximizing the power of money is imperative for every entrepreneur, especially when they’re just starting out.

The good news is most entrepreneurs are problem solvers. They don’t just throw money at problems, instead they want to find solutions without breaking their budget. That’s a good thing.

So just what can you get for $20? Well, the answer is quite a lot, but I did a bit of digging and came up with 15 items specially for entrepreneurs looking to build their businesses.

I’m all about productivity and while most items on this list don’t fit that bill, the first two certainly do and they’re something I insist every one of my clients looks into.

As you’ll see, some are cool, and some are weird, Some are even silly, but regardless, they’re all worth buying.

A Journal - Goal setting is one of the key elements of successful people. They write down their ideas. They take the time to plan. It’s amazing how powerful a notebook can be when you write stuff in it. Whatsapp, the company Facebook bought for $20 billion was an idea written on a napkin. On a napkin! Think how much a notebook could be worth. A Virtual Assistant for 3-18 hours - Want to save yourself some time? Hire a VA on Fiverr or Upwork to help take the load off. You’d be surprised how much time and stress you’ll save by hiring a VA even if it’s just for a few hours. A Movie Ticket - Gladiator, Avatar, Wonder Woman, The Shawshank Redemption. All great movies, and even better when seen on the big screen. Buy a ticket for yourself or for a client. The better the movie, the more they’ll appreciate it. War on Errors erasers - Want to catch people’s attention? Why use a normal eraser when you can keep these on your desk as something for the kids to play with when they stop by? They will make adults think and they’re always a topic of discussion for men. Sponsor a child’s birthday party via World Vision - Give back. $20 might not mean much to people in the US or Europe, but it can mean all the difference to people who have very little. Vertical mouse - Your wrist will thank you. Rainbow Flame Crystals - Not the most useful item on the list, but if you like the outdoors, camping, have a fireplace or simply like cool stuff, pick these up. Lunch - Take someone out for lunch. afternoon tea or a drink after work. Maybe an employee, a co-worker, a manager and treat them. It’s amazing how much people appreciate the little things in life. Waterproof Notepad - Ever notice that we get some of our best ideas when we’re not thinking about work? The toilet, in the shower, while you’re driving are all places inspiration hits us from time to time. Get yourself a waterproof notepad for the shower or for while you’re taking a bath and start capturing some of those ideas. Self-Stirring Mug - Ok, for me this is a little silly. But I’m not one of the billion people in the world that drinks coffee. For those who do, you may want to pick this up. If nothing else, clients will find it memorable. Swedish Firesteel - I would love to put a Swiss Army Knife on this list because they’re both cool and practical, but they didn’t make the budget. Instead, pick up a Swedish Firesteel for emergencies. You might never need this, but better safe than sorry. Magic DVD - At The Table created by Murphy’s Magic come out with two lectures a month for $9.95. One or two months and you’ll have more than enough material. Even if you’re not a fan of magic, you’ll be surprised just how many people enjoy magic. And a great way to break the ice. Tricks don’t have to be hard to be good. Entrepreneurs are busy though, so if you don’t have the time to learn tricks, you might want to try some self-working magic tricks. Alakazam! Concealed floating bookshelf - Looking to spruce up your office, these are good. Throw some classics, business books and books from your own industry and you’re good to go. Trust me, books have power even if they’re just on your bookshelf. They convey a power message to clients and potential clients: You know your stuff. Power Bank - Ever had your smartphone run out of juice? Just when you need it? Sure, that’s why we should always have a power bank handy. Thankfully there are more than enough under $20.

But what is the #1 thing I suggest entrepreneurs spend $20 on? Lend someone $20. It’s amazing how much you can learn about someone with this simple exercise. Some people will pay you back the very next day, other people will conveniently forget about it. How people act around money reveals so much about their true character. Money in many ways acts like gasoline, it actually enhances who they are.