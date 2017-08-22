15 Things That One Needs to Have at Breakfast for Healthy Mornings

Breakfast is that magical meal of the day which holds the key to many wellness secrets. It is no wonder that the Queen in Alice in Wonderland says, “sometimes I’ve believed as many as six impossible things before breakfast”. She was trying to emphasize on the importance of imagination and breakfast is a good time to let your creative juices flow. A healthy diet need not be boring and bland. Options are plentiful; you only need to be aware of them, and then use your imagination to rustle up scrumptious wonders, every morning. Here is a list of healthy breakfast options suggested by Asujetha Shetty, In-house Nutritionist/Dietician, Gympik, India’s largest platform for fitness, for you to try before improvising on them.

1. Sweet Brown rice/rye, wheat/Oats/quinoa- brown rice, honey, cut apple, raisins, low fat milk, pinch of cinnamon

Whole grains like brown rice, rye, wheat, oats and quinoa are filling, and are excellent sources of fiber and other essential nutrients. Cook brown rice in low fat milk, garnish with honey, chopped apple, raisins and a pinch of cinnamon to make a delicious porridge.

2. Oatmeal with banana milk and cinnamon

Oatmeal is especially beneficial for the heart as it contains a unique fiber, beta-glucan that helps reduce cholesterol. Mix oatmeal with whipped banana milk and add a pinch of cinnamon.

3. Wheat flakes, granola, raisins, cinnamon

Granola is a lightly toasted or baked combination of grains, nuts and dry fruits that resembles a breakfast cereal and is a good source of fiber and protein.

4. Muesli and milk

Muesli is similar to granola in terms of ingredients but the whole grains, nuts, seeds and spices are combined raw or mildly roasted. It is best had with milk, yogurt and is rich in fibre, vitamins, minerals and other nutrients.

5. Banana Oats pancakes- banana, milk, eggs, oats, raisins, honey

Pancakes are an eternal breakfast favorite. Eliminate processed flour, and use oats, banana, eggs, milk, raisins and honey to make your pancake richer and healthier.

6. French toast- whole wheat bread, milk, eggs, honey

French toast combines the goodness of eggs and milk with honey. To make it healthier, choose whole wheat bread instead of regular white bread.

7. Smoothie- blend berries with banana, add whey protein and yogurt

A thick blend of yummy fruits and vegetables, smoothies are versatile and delightful. Blend berries of your choice with banana and yogurt, add whey protein and enjoy a glassful of goodness.

8. Mix 1/2 cup peanut butter, 3 cups crushed flake cereal, 1/4 cup non-fat milk, and 2 tablespoons honey. Form into “blobs” and wrap each blob in plastic wrap. Refrigerate for 30 minutes

The combination of fiber, protein, vitamin E, magnesium, potassium and mono-unsaturated fat in peanut butter is exceptional, as is the feeling of satiation for a longer period. Mix ½ cup of peanut butter with 3 cups of crushed flake cereal, ¼ cup non-fat milk and 2 tablespoons of honey. Make “blobs” and wrap each blob in plastic wrap. Refrigerate for 30 minutes before enjoying its delicious goodness.

9. Wheat Frankie- beaten hung curd, add oregano, flakes, salt, shredded veggies like cabbage, carrots, onion, capsicum. Spread it on roti, roll it like a Frankie

When you are in a hurry to leave for work, and are almost thinking of skipping breakfast, try the quick-fix wholesome Frankie. Shred vegetables like cabbage, carrot, onion and capsicum. Beat hung curd, and add oregano, chilli flakes, salt and veggies. Spread the mixture on a roti (leftover is fine), roll it like a Frankie and your breakfast-on-the-go is ready!

10. Whole wheat bread with peanut butter topped with banana slices

Spread the wholesome goodness of peanut butter over slices of whole wheat bread and top it up with slices of the healthiest fruit – banana.

11. Chicken sandwich- Grilled whole wheat bread, shredded chicken, sauteed and shredded veggies and lettuce. Low fat plain yogurt or hummus can be used as a substitute for mayonnaise

You can make your usual chicken-lettuce sandwich healthier by giving it a spin. To sautéed shredded chicken add vegetables of your choice. Use low fat plain yogurt or hummus over slices of grilled whole wheat bread in place of mayonnaise.

12. Uttapam with chopped veggies and make a dip of hung yogurt with a pinch of salt and chilli flakes

Add chopped vegetables to Uttapam, and serve it with a dip made of hung yogurt blended with a pinch of salt and chilli flakes.

13. Soya rolls with chopped veggies

Add chopped vegetables to soya roll ready-mix to make it healthier. Soya is protein-rich and laden with minerals and vitamins.

14. Egg omelette beaten with chopped green capsicum, yellow bell pepper, red bell pepper, chopped onion, chopped broccoli, spring onion, celery, and cheese

Add a twist of flavor to the breakfast favorite – omelette - by beating eggs with chopped green capsicum, yellow bell pepper, red bell pepper, chopped onion, chopped broccoli, spring onion, celery, and cheese.

15. Bread poha or beaten rice poha

Poha is a traditional breakfast item in many parts of India. It is usually made using beaten rice and vegetables. You can try a variation by using crumbled whole wheat bread in place of beaten rice.

