American weddings are filled with their own traditions. We have bachelor and bachelorette parties, rehearsal dinners, cake cutting ceremonies, and bridal portraits, for example. And while you’ll find these things in many countries across the world, they all have roots in Western culture. But each and every place around the world has its own wedding traditions, filled with beautiful symbolism that any couple can appreciate as they start their new life together surrounded by family and friends.

If you’re looking to tap in to your own roots or incorporate a few different cultures in your wedding, feel free to borrow from these 15 unique international wedding traditions. From “well married” sandwich cookies in Brazil to candy-coated almonds from Italy and croquembouche in France, international desserts are an easy (and delicious) way to wow your guests.

But, of course, wedding traditions go well beyond food. In Germany, brides are kidnapped the night before the wedding and the groom needs to hunt her down by visiting various pubs. In India, the sisters of the bride play a prank on the groom by stealing his shoes.

There are also symbolic and romantic traditions, such as the releasing of doves (in the Philippines) or crowning the bride and groom (Greece). For these ideas and many more, click here to read about 15 unique international wedding traditions American couples should steal.

