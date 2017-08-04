15 Ways to Keep a Healthy Lifestyle Despite a Busy Schedule

As a business leader, you are most likely dealing with an exceedingly busy schedule on a daily basis. With such an unpredictable and erratic lifestyle, it’s easy to forget about the importance of staying active and fit and to actually do something about it. What are some of the best ways you can fit regular workouts in your busy schedule in order to maintain an active lifestyle and improve your overall health and well-being?

A. Prioritize Through Routine

Make it a priority to invest in your personal health. Pick a window of time during the day and invest in yourself. I choose to start my day with either the gym or Brazilian Jiu Jitsu. This really sets the tone for the rest of my day. I tried in the past to "work it in" when I had a chance during the day and like many others, it just never happened. - Chris Van Dusen, Parcon Media

A. Eat Healthier, Cut Out Processed Foods

Eat a lighter lunch to keep your energy level high. Cut out gluten, processed foods and sugar. Go paleo if you can. Also, make sure you spend more time with family and friends for both your physical and emotional well-being. My wife seems to benefit from yoga, I prefer a light jog. Most importantly, make sure you take care of your body and you will be more productive. - Gene Swank, ScreenTime Solutions

A. Empty Your Water Bottle Six Times a Day

Honestly? Hydrate. People don’t drink enough water in general. Busy entrepreneurs drink even less. It’s easier to not feel the effects of dehydration when you’re in an air conditioned room in front of a computer. My advice? Spend the money on a really nice refillable bottle and fill it up six times a day. You’ll be amazed how it makes you feel and how it helps you think. Added bonus: no hangovers. - Kyle Kramer, Hüify

A. Work Health Into Your Calendar

If you're a busy entrepreneur, your Google calendar probably resembles a tie-dye shirt. The best way to stay healthy is to squeeze in some appointments for you, and the best way to do so is to add some activities to your calendar. Block off an hour or so a day where you can't be reached and take advantage of that time. Whether you're into yoga or walking in the woods, you now have some time! - Bryce Welker, Crush The CPA Exam

A. Hire a Personal Trainer

Like most entrepreneurs, I have a tendency to overwork. I had a gym membership and found myself skipping a lot of work out days because "something came up." I hired a personal trainer who held me accountable, and the rest is history. - Syed Balkhi, OptinMonster

A. Be Consistent

There is a direct correlation between consistency in regard to nutrition and exercise and sustained personal health. Likewise, there is a correlation between simplicity and consistency when it comes to diet and exercise. Founders and entrepreneurs are busy, and finding a simple and efficient routine that you can repeat at least five to six days a week is crucial. Consistency is the name of the game. - Ryan Bradley, Koester & Bradley, LLP

A. Stack Your Workouts

Stack your workout routine with learning opportunities or thinking goals. For example, I really enjoy coming up with creative ideas while on a run and often will listen to important podcasts and news updates while I work out. It helps if you have a workout buddy from the office or if employees create a run club. - Nicole Munoz, Start Ranking Now

A. Tie Health Goals Into Things You Love

I've struggled with maintaining a healthy weight since becoming an entrepreneur 10 years ago. I don't like to work out and I love sweets. To overcome this challenge, I tie my fitness goals into things I already love to do. For example, I listen to audiobooks while cycling since I love to learn. I also must eat two pieces of fruit before eating Oreos. So far, I'm down two belt sizes and ready for more. - Lawrence Watkins, Great Black Speakers

A. Focus on Good Sleep

Being busy during the day directly affects your sleep habits. An active brain will stay with you when you lie in bed, and cause lower-quality sleep. Despite how busy you might be during the day, make sure you have a ritual at night that helps you slow down and transition into a healthy sleep pattern. Don't work or check your phone when you hit the bed. Great sleep will help you work smarter. - Diego Orjuela, Cables & Sensors

A. Join a Team Sport

Team sports are not only a great form of exercise but they're also a great way to stay accountable. Working out alone can easily be put on the back burner when life gets busy; no one will notice if you don't show up. By joining a sports league you're getting in exercise and have that sense of accountability. There is a team of people depending on you, making it a higher priority in your life. - Jared Brown, Hubstaff Talent

A. Design Your Ideal Day

Get a good start to your morning. Each day I meditate and take a few moments to design my day before I step out of bed. Taking the time to organize your thoughts and agenda prevents you from overworking yourself. Not only will you designate enough time to each of your projects, but you force yourself to enjoy downtime as well. - Rakia Reynolds, Skai Blue Media

A. Commit to Short but Frequent Workouts

A full-on, two hour session at the gym can feel impossible to squeeze into any entrepreneur's hectic work schedule. However, 15 or 30 minutes of exercise here and there are achievable if you can spare time between meetings or projects to get in a light workout without having to change clothes or necessarily go to the gym. Short but frequent workouts allow you to be active throughout the day. - Firas Kittaneh, Amerisleep

A. Work Out at the Same Time Every Day

Your body gets on a schedule when it gets used to doing something. Working out every day at the same time will become a routine that is easy to follow. Your body will also get used to working out so you will be in peak physical condition and get the most out of it. If you are constantly changing the time of day, your body will be confused and your workouts will not be as effective. - Scott Kacmarski, Reps Direct

A. Incorporate Health Into Office Life

We incorporated a failed business idea into office culture. We do monthly "GutSmack" challenges which are based on being active (steps, exercise, etc.) for which the entire office competes. Prize money and bragging rights are involved, but most importantly, it makes exercise as common an office topic as sports or Game of Thrones. GutSmack has transformed employees from no exercise to five days a week. - AJ Brustein, Wonolo

A. Invest in a Great Chair

If you spend hours a day sitting at a desk, make sure you have a great chair that can be adjusted to suit your size and shape. It needn’t be as expensive as an Aeron, but it's worth investing a few hundred dollars here. You might not think it matters when you're in your 20s, but if you spend years sitting badly, you're storing up trouble for your future self. - Justin Blanchard, ServerMania Inc.

