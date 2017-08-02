15 Ways You Didn’t Know You Were Being Rude

These behaviors are way too easy to fall into… and way too rude
There’s simply no denying that our society has become increasingly casual. Long gone are the days of formal dinner parties, wearing suits and ties to work, and drinking only one glass of Champagne at a social engagement. And that’s a good thing! People are far more relaxed these days and thus can connect with one another in new ways.
Of course, that means that certain rude behaviors have become commonplace because people think that proper etiquette is all about knowing how to set a dinner table and stand up straight.
But proper etiquette doesn’t always mean knowing what to do with your napkin at a formal dinner party, standing up when a lady walks into the room, or saying please and thank you. Sometimes, being a proper person is as easy as being on time, knowing when (and when not to) check your cell phone, and remembering to be honest with your friends. These things are really easy not to do. With technology, it’s easy to check Twitter whenever you want or text your buddy that you’re running 15 minutes behind. But these actions are actually really, really rude!
Carolyn Menyes and Fabiana Santana contributed to this report.
