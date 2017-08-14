15 Wonderful Examples Of Girls Supporting Other Girls

Twitter user @ghostgrl shared an anecdote on Aug. 5 that many women and girls will probably relate to.

“I asked this girl where she got her nails done and she googled the exact address and showed me a pic of the building,” she wrote. “THAT’S girls supporting girls.”

i asked this girl where she got her nails done&she googled the exact address & showed me a pic of the building THATS girls supporting girls — slug boy (@ghostgrI) August 6, 2017

Inspired by her story, and the many who followed up with their own, HuffPost Women decided to ask our followers to share their own similar experiences with the #GirlsSupportingGirls hashtag.

The results are funny, heartwarming, and familiar (hello, drunk ladies we’ve met in bathrooms!) ― and ultimately serve as a reminder that we’re at our best when we’re supporting one another.

Check out some of the best #GirlsSupportingGirls tweets below.

i was crying on the subway lol and a woman sitting next to me comforted me for 20 mins and truly made me feel better #GirlsSupportingGirls — Melissa Radzimski (@melissaradz) August 11, 2017

When it's 3 AM & my friends and I text each other after a night out to make sure we're all home safe #GirlsSupportingGirls — Nabila (@_LoveforShantel) August 11, 2017

Went to a water park yest.. the girl behind me complimented my freckles.. ive never had that. #girlssupportinggirls — Litsa Athanassiou (@Litsaxo) August 12, 2017

I asked a girl what qualifications I needed for a job like hers and she told me and offered a letter of recommendation #girlssupportinggirls — Mary Ellen Lane (@MaryEllenLane29) August 12, 2017

When you're going out and your friend brings pads/tampons not for herself but in case you get your period. #GirlsSupportingGirls — Taylor Goethe (@InspectorNerd) August 11, 2017

When in NYC subway a guy "sleeping" tries 2 drop head on me, a girl sitting on opposite seat points me to sit with her #GirlsSupportingGirls — مہرین جمال (@mehreenjamal) August 11, 2017

When I'm having a bad day at my guy-dominated job and the 2 other girls on the team take me out for a chocolate binge #girlssupportinggirls — Sapna (@activatednyc) August 11, 2017

I once fell flat on my ass walking in the street. 2 sweet girls not only helped me up but also let me pretend I had been walking with them — Jamie Feldman (@RealGirlProject) August 11, 2017

When my girlfriends snap me photos of them reading my articles/ask me about what I'm working on (s/o @rbateman1753) #GirlsSupportingGirls — Katie Locke (@ke_locke) August 11, 2017

When you've been up all night w/ your newborn & your sister brings you a large coffee & a "you can do this" lecture! #GirlsSupportingGirls — Roseann Kovelman (@MentalSpringBd) August 11, 2017

My daughter whos 11 has a friend who tries to be just like her. So Ava read her friend the poem You Are Very Special. #GirlsSupportingGirls https://t.co/OG8xoIfi06 — Kristi Reagor (@ReagorKristi) August 12, 2017

Sharing the last scrunchie/hair tie on her wrist. — Maleele Choongo (@MissZambia) August 11, 2017

When I was in mcdonalds in NYC this dude was following me and this girl gave me pink pepper spray, THATS #GirlsSupportingGirls — carly paris (@carly_victoria) August 12, 2017

Go into any girls bathroom upset & leave with your makeup fixed, 10 compliments & 4 new friends #GirlsSupportingGirls — Gemma D (@whatGemmadid) August 11, 2017