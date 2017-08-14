15 Wonderful Examples Of Girls Supporting Other Girls

Twitter user @ghostgrl shared an anecdote on Aug. 5 that many women and girls will probably relate to.
“I asked this girl where she got her nails done and she googled the exact address and showed me a pic of the building,” she wrote. “THAT’S girls supporting girls.”
Inspired by her story, and the many who followed up with their own, HuffPost Women decided to ask our followers to share their own similar experiences with the #GirlsSupportingGirls hashtag.
The results are funny, heartwarming, and familiar (hello, drunk ladies we’ve met in bathrooms!) ― and ultimately serve as a reminder that we’re at our best when we’re supporting one another.
Check out some of the best #GirlsSupportingGirls tweets below.
