16 Kids Who Restored Our Faith In Humanity In 2016

Refinery29 Launched A Body Diversity Campaign Called The 67% Project

Launched in September, The 67% Project is a multi-media initiative promoting body positivity and plus-size visibility, both across Refinery29 and the general media and fashion landscape.The campaign’s name refers to the 67 percent of American women -- or the “ invisible majority ” -- who are plus size but are so rarely seen in ads, on billboards, in stock photos, in magazines and on runways.As part of the campaign, R29 partnered with Getty Images to create a collection of stock photos that truly represent the 67 percent. Head here to see more of those photos.