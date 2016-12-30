16 Kids Who Restored Our Faith In Humanity In 2016

In a year marked by rising hate crimes, political turmoil and the deaths of beloved icons, it’s easy to lose hope for the future.

But in spite of everything, there are many vestiges of goodness in humanity. This is especially clear when it comes to children.

As 2016 nears its end, we looked back at some of the most inspiring acts of kindness, courage and creativity from kids this year. Keep scrolling to read about 16 big and small ways kids made a difference in the world.