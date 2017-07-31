16 Questions Two (2) Time Emmy® Winning Vincent DePaul (Producer, Actor, & Artist)

Beverly Hills Christmas!

Vincent Depaul with Oscar® winning legend and icon Goldie Hawn.

Gregori J. Martin, Sally Kirkland, Vincent DePaul

Over the past two (2) decades Emmy® award winner Vincent De Paul has worked on feature films and episodic projects around the world, he is an award winning actor, producer, and cover model. He has graced the covers of Men's Health and Washington Life Magazine to name a few.

Vincent is currently a producer and cast member on the new indie hit series “Pride" helmed by by Dorell Anthony and also re-occurs on the global hit episodic as Father Leone on“The Bay, The Series” created by Gregori J. Martin which has now been seen by over 20 million viewers worldwide. Fans and viewers are anxiously awaiting season three (3) of “The Bay, The Series” is set to be released on Amazon early this fall.

De Paul has just returned from Europe after shooting in Turkey for San Puro Water and modelling during Mercedes Benz Fashion week in Berlin Germany. Between acting and producing “Beverly Hills Christmas 2” directed by Christian Filippella, a sequel to his hit 2015 Christmas TV Movie “Beverly Hills Christmas.” viewed by 70 million viewers on UP TV, Vincent sat down with us to answer our reader’s favorite 16 questions:

1. What is your favorite word? Fortitude.

2. What is your favorite color? Red.

3. What is your favorite city? Milan, Italy.

4. What is your favorite season? Summer.

5. What is your astrological sign? Virgo.

6. Who has been the most positive influence on your life? There were many in my life. First my mother and father Joseph & Maria, the encouraged me and gave me great confidence to achieve. Then it was Penny Marshall who directed by in" Riding In Cars with Boys".

7. What trait do you find most attractive in other people? Kindness.

8. What is something most people don’t know about you (Hobby, Favorite TV Series you never miss or Film you have seen many times or Secret Talent)? Famous Acting Coach Best Actress Oscar® Nominee and Golden Globe® Winner Sally Kirkland told us “Vincent has the most beautiful singing voice, and should sing more often.”

9. What inspires you creatively? I am inspired by individuals who love to be creative.

10. What is your favorite swear word? None.

11. What sound do you love? My nieces singing.

12. What is your favorite food? Barbecue spare Ribs, corn muffins, and Ben and Jerry’s Chunky Monkey Vanilla ice cream with warm brownies.

13. What is your favorite beverage? Root Beer.

14. Where do you keep your two (2) Emmy’s® for “The Bay, The Series”? In Baltimore, Maryland next to a painting of my mother in our dining room.

15. What was career plan B? To work for an organization that will help folks in need, medical field.

16. What would you like to hear the Angels say when you arrive at home on the other side? Hello Vincent -- Happy to see you there are some individuals that are waiting to visit with you..

@VincentDePaul21

@TheBayTheSeries

@prodetheseries