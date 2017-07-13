1657 Days and Counting: Why I Practice Mindfulness

I started a mindfulness practice for the first time in 1992. Today the meditation timer on my phone let me know that I have not missed a day since December 28th, 2012. That works out to be 1657 days in a row of sitting in mindfulness practice. This is what I do:

I set a timer. Generally 20 minutes, but sometimes 10 and sometimes 30. I commit to paying attention to my breath. Usually in my nostrils, but sometimes in my throat, chest, or belly. I feel stuff without trying to suppress it or chase it. Some is comfortable, some is uncomfortable. I notice when my attention wanders. This happens all the time. I return it to the sensations of the breath with as much acceptance and kindness as I can.

I don’t sit in silence paying attention to my breath so that I can relax. Sometimes it is relaxing and sometimes I am bored, restless, or anxious much of the time. I don’t sit in silence to reach some profound spiritual state that separates me from this world — I want to be more in my life, not less. I sit in silence because it is the foundation for:

Cultivating greater awareness, acceptance, and compassion for what it is like to be human Connecting with values and commitments when choosing my actions Letting go of what is outside my control

I have prioritized this simple practice in my life because I have discovered three things about myself:

I have a reactive nervous system. Strong feelings often arise quickly and my first impulse is generally to get rid of what I am feeling. I used to yell, grunt, and sigh loudly — a lot. I ruminate. I can get stuck in a pattern of worry or anxious thinking that goes in circles. I used to hold onto resentments for days, months, or decades. I like comfort. My preference is to avoid conflict and other situations I associate with discomfort. I used to seek approval like a dog after a tennis ball covered in gravy.

Sitting in silence has helped me see that we always have at least three choices at any moment in life:

We can spin — in our heads or verbally to anyone who will listen. We can restate the problem and determine who is to blame. We can identify all the ways we are the victim of circumstance and all the things that are not fair. The great thing about spinning is that is accomplishes nothing, but at least it sucks the quality out of our lives. We can take action — based on values, goals, commitments, and relationships. We can have the conversation we have been putting off, get started on the project we have been meaning to get to, or take responsibility for that thing that went awry. We can let go — of fueling anxiety, worry, anger, fear, frustration, and resentment. We can’t keep these things from showing up, but life does not require that we stoke them either. We can shift our attention to the present and to a deeper sense of purpose.

I practice mindfulness everyday so that I can be more aware of, and willing to take responsibility for, the choices I make in my life. Conscious, values-based choice begins with some acceptance for what is present in this moment, some connection to what really matters, and some compassion for humanity — mine and everyone else’s.

Perfection is not my goal. My goals are to be more graceful with the whole range of my experience, to take responsibility for my life, and to support others as they work to do the same.

This is why I practice.

And here is the great thing. If I miss a day, I can just begin again.

Would you like support in practicing a graceful and powerful relationship to life?