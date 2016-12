17 Of The Most Spectacular Latino Clapbacks In 2016

In October, journalist Maria Hinojosa shut down a Donald Trump advisor on-air. When he used the word "illegals" when speaking about undocumented immigrants, Hinojosa first told him that "illegals" is "not a noun." "The reason why I say this, is not because I learned it from some radical Latino or Latina studies professor when I was a college student," she continued. "I learned it from Elie Wiesel, who survived the Holocaust, who said, 'you know what? The first thing they did was that they declared the Jews to be an illegal people.' And that’s what we’re talking about at this point."