By Daisy Nichols

Instead of making cookies, use that tube of cookie dough to make something a bit different

Shutterstock

A package of store-bought cookie dough is a very useful thing to have lurking in the back of your fridge, waiting for a sweet craving to strike! Of course you can use it for its intended purpose — place as many lumps of dough as you desire on top of a baking tray and voila! In minutes you can be enjoying warm cookies with a glass of cold milk (or whatever beverage you prefer).

If you feel like breaking away from tradition and putting that tube or package of ready-to-bake dough to good use, good for you! Cookie dough can be a wonderful launching pad towards fun and interesting (not to mention delicious) recipes. Using ready-to-cook products can speed things up significantly in the kitchen, save time and create deserts that look way more time consuming than they actually are.

We collected 17 fun and delicious recipes with which a tube of cookie dough can be put to great use. Click though our slideshow and discover what wonderful cookie creations you could be making with that humble tube of cookie dough!

CLICK FOR SLIDESHOW 17 Things to Do With a Tube of Store-Bought Cookie Dough Slideshow