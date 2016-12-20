17 Times Black Americans Captivated The Nation In 2016

2016 has been a tumultuous year but through it all, black Americans held it down and inspired us all to persevere.
From the powerful protests against police killings to historic moments of black excellence, here are 17 of the year’s most captivating moments that put black pride on full display:
Tragedy struck Flint, Michigan this year after high levels of lead contaminated the city's water and left many of the city's black residents pleading for help. In February, director Ryan Coogler along with other notable black influencers hosted the "Justice For Flint"
event to help raise money for residents who have been affected by the water crisis. The event, which included performances from youth poets, Janelle Monae and Stevie Wonder, allowed residents to bask in a moment of love, support and celebration.
Simone Biles showed up and showed out at the the Olympics this year. Biles, who won several gold medals for her dazzling gymnastic skills, exemplified the best of black excellence and proved to the world that black girls really are magic.
This year's list of Golden Globe nominees features several black stars, all of whom are deserving of the recognition. From Tracee Ellis Ross on "black-ish" to Issa Rae on "Insecure," 2016 has been a standout year for black film and television.
Superstar sisters Beyoncé and Solange both released albums this year and while the two are entirely different stylistically, they are similar in that they deliver powerful messages on black beauty, womanhood and pride. Beyoncé reinforced this messaging by having her dancers dress as black panthers
at this year's Super Bowl. More of this please!
"Moonlight" is one of this year's most critically-acclaimed films -- and rightfully so. The film, which was directed by Barry Jenkins, powerfully explores black male sexuality and the struggles LGBTQ youth face in their communities.
First Lady Michelle Obama has delivered some truly remarkable speeches and her address at the Democratic National Convention in July
was no different. "I wake up every morning in a house that was built by slaves," she said onstage. "And I watch my daughters, two beautiful, intelligent black young women, playing with their dogs on the White House lawn...” Those words alone are enough to prompt the rise of a sea of black fists. ✊🏾
From Ilhan Omar
, the first Somali-American to hold office, to Kamala Harris
, the second black woman to be elected to the Senate, black politicians have rightfully earned a seat at the table this year and made history while doing so.
After 100 years of challenges, the National Museum of African American History and Culture officially opened its doors in Washington D.C. in September
. The museum, which is a three-tiered building that houses some of the most interesting artifacts of black history, tells the true story of America's racial past and the black leaders who fought against oppression.
To mark their final Christmas in the White House, the first family was featured on a holiday card and they look as stunning as ever. We'll forever cherish this magical picture and their time in the White House.