17 Times Black Americans Captivated The Nation In 2016

2016 has been a tumultuous year but through it all, black Americans held it down and inspired us all to persevere.

From the powerful protests against police killings to historic moments of black excellence, here are 17 of the year’s most captivating moments that put black pride on full display:

1 Powerful Black Lives Matter Protests Against Police Brutality DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS via Getty Images Demonstrators across the country participated in protests this year following the police killings of black men including Alton Sterling, Philando Sterling and Syville Smith. Protesters refused to be silent as they took to the street to demand accountability and declare that black lives matter.

3 FLOTUS''s Amazing Exit Interview With Oprah Getty First Lady Michelle Obama sat down for an amazing interview with Oprah that aired on CBS on Monday . The sight alone of two women is enough to make us smile but listening to them talk was even more magical. We were here for all of it.

5 Protester Iesha Evans' Defiant Stance Against Police Brutality Jonathan Bachman / Reuters Protester Ieshia Evans made headline news in July after a photo of her peaceful protest following the police killing of Alton Sterling in Baton Rouge , Louisiana spread online. Evans, 28, is seen standing bravely and defiantly before three officers dressed in riot gear who appear to rush towards her. The picture captured a powerful moment that deserves to be seen around the world.

6 The Powerful Response To The Flint Water Crisis BLACKOUT FOR HUMAN RIGHTS Tragedy struck Flint, Michigan this year after high levels of lead contaminated the city's water and left many of the city's black residents pleading for help. In February, director Ryan Coogler along with other notable black influencers hosted the "Justice For Flint" event to help raise money for residents who have been affected by the water crisis. The event, which included performances from youth poets, Janelle Monae and Stevie Wonder, allowed residents to bask in a moment of love, support and celebration.

7 The Debut Of Fantastic Black-Led TV Shows Getty Black creatives have delivered some of the most riveting shows to television this year. From Ava DuVernay's "Queen Sugar" to Donald Glover's "Atlanta," black viewers have been able to enjoy stirring shows that reflect the black narrative and that are told by those who know it best.

9 Simone Biles' Winning Streak At The Olympics Dylan Martinez / Reuters Simone Biles showed up and showed out at the the Olympics this year. Biles, who won several gold medals for her dazzling gymnastic skills, exemplified the best of black excellence and proved to the world that black girls really are magic.

10 Black Stars Rightfully Earn Golden Globe Nominations Lit. Lit. Lit. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/M6BPjzOtg7 — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 14, 2016 This year's list of Golden Globe nominees features several black stars, all of whom are deserving of the recognition. From Tracee Ellis Ross on "black-ish" to Issa Rae on "Insecure," 2016 has been a standout year for black film and television.

12 The Release Of "Moonlight" Brought Exposure To The Black Queer Experience Aaron Davidson via Getty Images "Moonlight" is one of this year's most critically-acclaimed films -- and rightfully so. The film, which was directed by Barry Jenkins, powerfully explores black male sexuality and the struggles LGBTQ youth face in their communities.

13 Mothers Of The Movement Received A Standing Ovation At The DNC Alex Wong via Getty Images The mothers of black men and women who have been killed by gun violence took the stage at the Democratic National Convention in July. They spoke openly and honestly about the pain of their loss and the need for police and gun reform. They will always have our support.

14 Michelle Obama's Riveting Address At The DNC Spencer Platt via Getty Images First Lady Michelle Obama has delivered some truly remarkable speeches and her address at the Democratic National Convention in July was no different. "I wake up every morning in a house that was built by slaves," she said onstage. "And I watch my daughters, two beautiful, intelligent black young women, playing with their dogs on the White House lawn...” Those words alone are enough to prompt the rise of a sea of black fists. ✊🏾

15 Black Americans Made Political History STEPHEN MATUREN via Getty Images From Ilhan Omar , the first Somali-American to hold office, to Kamala Harris , the second black woman to be elected to the Senate, black politicians have rightfully earned a seat at the table this year and made history while doing so.

16 The Opening Of The National Museum Of African American History And Culutre The Washington Post via Getty Images After 100 years of challenges, the National Museum of African American History and Culture officially opened its doors in Washington D.C. in September . The museum, which is a three-tiered building that houses some of the most interesting artifacts of black history, tells the true story of America's racial past and the black leaders who fought against oppression.