By Cheryl Lock, Credit.com

For the artist in all of us, Michaels is a craft-lover’s dream. While you’re bound to find great deals at the store already, there are still other ways to save even more cash when you shop.

Here are 17 ways to save at Michaels.

1. Visit the Website

Coupons abound directly on the home page of Michaels.com, so be sure to make that your first stop when a trip to the crafting superstore in is order.

2. Use the Store Locator

To find even more coupons usable at your local Michaels, visit the Coupons section of Michaels.com and input your zip code for up-to-date coupon offers at the stores nearest you.

3. Join the Michaels Rewards Program

If you haven’t already, signing up for the Michaels Rewards program will provide you with members-only offers directly to your inbox, as well as access to events, receipt-free returns and early alerts for sales.

4. Check Out the Weekly Ad

Search through Michaels weekly ad online for more deals that are usually good only through the week.

5. Take a Class

Looking for a fun way to spend a Saturday afternoon with the family? Heading over to a crafting class at Michaels is bound to be a lot cheaper than anything else you’ll find. Check out the Classes & Events page to find an activity that everyone will love. Prices generally range from a couple dollars to the cost of your canvas, whatever that may be (as in you buy the birdhouse, supplies to decorate it are free).

6. Go Get Your Mail

You’re likely to find more Michaels coupons in your newspaper or in direct mailers, especially if you’ve given your address either in-store or at Michaels.com.

7. Search for Competitor Coupons

Don’t limit your coupon search to just Michaels coupons (although you’re sure to find plenty of those). The store also accepts competitor coupons from places like Jo-Ann Fabrics, Hobby Lobby, etc. Some restrictions apply, so be sure to check with the store.

8. Get More With Online Searches

Check out sites like Groupon, Coupon Cabin and Coupon Sherpa to scoop up any additional coupons you may have missed, or promo codes for online deals.

9. Bring in Multiple Coupons

Once you’ve found all your coupons, be sure to bring in as many as you can. The store limits you to one coupon of each type per day, but you can still use multiple different coupons on any given day. You can find the full coupon policy here.

10. Use a Rewards Credit Card

Get a little kickback on your crafting by using a rewards credit card at Michaels. Just don’t overcharge. Too much credit card debt can damage your credit scores. You can see where you stand by viewing two of your credit scores for free on Credit.com.

11. Follow Them on Facebook for Flash Sales

Be sure to follow Michael’s Facebook page to catch all coupon and sales deals, but especially ones that they share about last-minute discounts that are good for only one day or a couple days. (Follow them on Twitter to catch deals, as well!)

12. Do a Little Investigating

As stated on Michaels site, the company “will match any competitor’s advertised price on items identical in brand and size. Advertised product must be currently valid and not expired. Competitors allowed to match include AC Moore, Hobby Lobby and Jo-Ann’s.”

13. Shop the Front Aisle

As soon as you enter your local Michaels store you’re bound to pass an aisle of discounted items. While it might take some digging, you’ll often find some good items in there at rock-bottom prices, especially if you’re looking for craft ideas to keep curious kids busy or seasonal items for a season that just passed.

14. Take Advantage of Additional Discounts if You Can

Be sure to check out the discounts section of the site to see if you qualify for additional savings. For example, seniors, teachers and military servicemen and women all qualify.

15. Sign Up for Mobile Alerts

Get mobile text alerts from Michaels regarding coupons and extra deals by texting JOIN2 to CREATE (273283). Message and data rates will apply.

16. Buy Discounted Gift Cards

Check out Gift Card Granny (and other similar sites) to purchase Michaels gift cards at a discounted price.

17. Read the Bottom of Your Coupon

Michaels often offers additional ways to save that will be advertised on the bottom of your printed receipt, like coupons to complete a survey online, for example.

