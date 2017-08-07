1776 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE

Here is the thing: If you keep your TV off Trump, Huckabee, Conway, Pence: simply do not exist and mean nothing.

The game for them is to distract, infuriate and lie in order to stir up their base (and by association: you) by being rudely defiant. But it is mostly the manipulation of the illiterate. Trump's handlers want reactionary anger to drown out the reality that they are incompetent and most importantly greedy.

The real problem here lies in the power and distribution of wealth. 1% of this country has all the power. Most importantly they own politicians, just like their Mafia brethren used to.

Trump on paper should have been perfect for them. Had he not been a seriously flawed, stupid Shakespeare character who cannot control his temper or his need to fail spectacularly he would have been just the carnival barker that he is.

Let's not forget that the "fake media" made him. All the major news outlets gave him all the free time and publicity that he wanted for a year. So they have to take a big part of the blame.

He wound up treating them the way he treats all his women. He grabbed them by the genitalia and then dumped them.

Trump is nothing more than a low-level trust fun thug who was born with a financial power that he never earned.

He is the anti-Obama. He lacks intellect, curiosity, and talent. HIs fake book, "The Art of The Deal" was completely ghost written. And yet he believes that he wrote it because his name is on it.

Of all the people he hung around, like the desperate wanna be groupie that he is, after the Clintons dumped him because he was so annoying and needy, he literally became his hero George Steinbrenner. Trump is nothing more than Woody Allen's Zelig

In many ways, the USA is now the NY Yankees. Like Steinbrenner, Trump barks. He howls. He fires. He trades. He boasts. He threatens. He intimidates. He rules!

The difference is Steinbrenner built a dynasty because he had an eye for talent and the money to pay for it.

But the actual Yankees of today are nothing like the one of old. They are raised on the farm, nurtured within the system players for the most part. Blossoming baby bombers.

Trumpbrenner is the monster we're dealing with. This is nothing more than Muckraking 101, a total throwback to the days of the crude and the rude cigar chomping politician hack.

Signs of this began with the sudden emergence of another willing idiot, Sarah Palin, who was also the creation of Steve Bannon, who wrote her scripts. She was an equal opportunity insulter who spoke with the language of the cheap seats and her followers were just daffy over her.

But Palin did not have Trump's outsized ego and it took people like Katie Couric to publicly tear her apart.

Palin just withered.

But now what we have is P.T. Bardumb.

Part face painted clown/part showman: a one man circus in the year that the real tent folded.

This is what The Face In The Crowd warned us about. This is Dusty Rhodes who secretly thinks his followers are morons and he can say and do whatever he wants and they will still love him. Sound familiar?

That was based on Arthur Godfrey, who was a virulent antisemite whose hubris and arrogance finally took him down on the air.

This is Ground Nero. We're back to the days of Ancient Rome where Emperors considered themselves Gods.

But here is the beauty of our democratic system. It takes care of itself. Its bible of genius laws---including all those gorgeous built in checks and balances has already begun to save us.

This is a country that was built in reaction to tyranny. Our system was made to protect us from their wrath and self-serving assholes like Trump.

Trump has no knowledge or laws especially those in the constitution that he has never and will never read.

His entire modus operandi is to take the Hannibullshit way out.

Divide and conquer while eating beautiful cake and spending 32 million dollars in taxpayer money to fund his weekend golf playdates.

The beauty of all this is that Trump does not get that his failed bankruptcy laden business practicies will not work in this world.

He can't lawyer up and settle for pennies on the dollar.

The only similarity thus far is that everything thing that Trump has tried has failed. Healthcare is no different than Trump Steaks.

The beauty is Bob Mueller, our Gary Cooper, is gunning for him, High Noon style.

And here's the thing: you can't outgun a gunslinger with a water pistol that is full of your own piss.

Justice is coming. Truth is coming. Salvation is coming.

The safeguards of the constitution and its founding fathers are still the definition of what the GOPhuck Yourselves are not:

Patriotic. Pandering to the gullible is neither altruistic or Christ-like.

Prayer meetings my ass.

The GOPhuck Yourselves have not intervened in this calamity because it is screwing with their game plan to enjoy their total and limitless power.

They thought, HOPED, that Trump would be the first rate fool/distraction that was needed to keep their insidious behind closed door behavior shielded.

But when you are a loudmouthed, fat, thin skinned idiot who can't stop tweeting like an angry 12 year old you just wind up fucking everything up.

Barron and Donald Trump are one and the same.

Sooner or later the adults in the room have to take over.

Why do you think President Obama has remained so low key?

That's because he is a legal scholar who KNOWS what the constitution can...and is about to do.

Trump will implode and be gone. Pence, who is another lying, religious psychopath, will be gone too.

This mess will be cleaned up.

You want to play a lucky lottery number?