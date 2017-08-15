18 Alternatives to Those Played-Out Dorm-Room Posters

By Lauren Schwartzberg

As days get shorter and temperatures cool, it’s also time (eek) to start thinking about going back to school. To help you get a jump on the best school (and school-related) supplies to buy for fall, we’re running a series called Cool School Stuff, in which we’ll sniff out the best backpacks, best dorm décor, and best bento boxes, among many, many other things.

The struggle of the dorm-room poster: You need something to represent everything that you are to all your new college friends, but you can’t have the same picture every other room down the hall has. It’s about marking where you fit in, while still standing out. So instead of leaving you to desperately sift through your school-hosted poster sale for something original (spoiler alert: You won’t find anything original there), we’ve collected alternatives for the posters you’re likely to see everywhere else (you can also check out more of our favorite posters on Amazon, here).

Instead of: Bob Marley smoking a joint.

Go with: a pack of cigarettes that are actually joints. (Obama smoking works, too.)

Mainstream Marijuana

Instead of: Pulp Fiction.

Go With: Get Out.

Get Out by Hassan Irshaad

Instead of: the periodic table of mixology.

Go with: a minimalist, graphic Manhattan.

Manhattan

Photo: © craftylemon - http://www.redbubble.com/people/craftylemo

Instead of: Keep Calm and Carry On.

Go with: a colorful, Get Shit Done.

Get Shit Done

Instead of: Albert Einstein sticking his tongue out.

Go with: a vintage Apple poster, because you’re fun and like new technologies and sciences. Or, for something more affordable, keep it simple with a brain.

Vintage Apple Rainbow Logo Poster

Instead of: a beer-pong poster.

Go with: a beer tarot card.

Beer Reading

Instead of: anything Audrey Hepburn or Marilyn Monroe.

Go with: Rihanna.

Rihanna

Instead of: an Andy Warhol soup can.

Go with: Andy Warhol’s far-more-fun after-party.

Andy Warhol After the Party Alcohol Poster

Instead of: that Pink Floyd poster with all of the painted butts.

Go with: a cartoon butt.

Booty 2

Instead of: any other Alfred Hitchcock poster.

Go with: a text-heavy Rear Window.

Rear Window

Instead of: Starry Night.

Go with: Maurizio Cattelan’s gold toilet.

Maurizio Cattelan: “America” Exhibition Poster

Instead of: Kramer from Seinfeld.

Go with: Kings Landing from Game of Thrones.

Kings Landing

Instead of: a band’s vintage day-roll poster.

Go with: a graphic designer’s David Bowie poster.

David Bowie at Dunstable Civic Center, 1972

Go with: a poster that says vibrate and also looks like it’s vibrating.

Human Being Journal Vibrate Poster

Photo: © rip-harambe - http://www.redbubble.com/people/rip-haramb

Instead of: the Beatles.

Go with: the Migos.

Migos T-shirt

Instead of: a vintage tin hot-dog photo.

Go with: dancing fast food.

Let’s All Go to the Lobby

Instead of: Tupac or Biggie.

Go with: Frank Ocean.

Frank Ocean Poster

Instead of: John Belushi in Animal House.

Go with: Jonah Hill and Michael Cera in Superbad.

Superbad

Every editorial product is independently selected. If you buy something through our links, New York and/or HuffPost may earn an affiliate commission.