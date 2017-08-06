18 Awesome Picnic Recipes (That Aren't Sandwiches)

For summertime meals on the go, think outside the sandwich box. The perfect picnic recipe is no-fuss, good cold or room temperature, and easy to transport. From cucumber salad to cornbread to chocolate chip cookies, all of these tasty recipes fit the bill.

The dressing on this Thai-style cucumber salad is tangy, salty and sweet. The juice from the cucumbers seeps into the dressing, giving it a delicious and refreshing cucumber flavor.

Adding herbs to deviled eggs is an easy way to dress them up and make them just a little more flavorful. Feel free to swap the herbs for your own favorite toppings.

This is one of those crowd-pleasing, make-ahead recipes that everyone loves. Whether you serve it as a side dish with grilled chicken or a dip with tortilla chips (highly recommend!), the bowl is always empty and the plates are always full.

This easy, make-ahead chilled soup is adapted from Oleana chef Ana Sortun's inspiring cookbook, Spice: Flavors of the Eastern Mediterranean. Pack a flask for a picnic and bring along a variety of toppings.

Made with puréed fresh raspberries, this refreshing summertime drink has a fruity flavor and vibrant pink color. For grown-up only picnics, spike it with vodka.

Tender roasted chicken, juicy grapes and crunchy cashews in a rich and creamy curry dressing — this creamy chicken salad is always a crowd pleaser!

These crispy, chewy bars are a mishmash of nuts, cereal, coconut, and dried blueberries bound with a sweet almond butter-date paste. The best part? They hold together as well as store-bought bars.

This is a classic shrimp salad with an Old Bay kick. It's delicious piled onto a roll, scooped over a salad, or served with crackers as an appetizer.

These foolproof chocolate chunk cookies come out tender, puffy, and fudgy with perfectly crisp edges ― guaranteed.

This is the perfect side dish for a picnic: it's easy to make, travels well, and can be served warm or room temperature.

What's a picnic without cold fried chicken? Marinated in seasoned buttermilk and pan-fried to crunchy perfection, these tenders are delicious on their own or dipped in your favorite sauce.

Broccoli marries beautifully with bits of salty bacon, tangy cheddar cheese and crunchy almonds in this make-ahead salad.

My kids love these tender and sweet cornbread muffins so much that I'm constantly swatting their little hands away from the bread basket so they don't fill up.

Make this earthy lentil and veggie salad when you're craving something wholesome. It's made with French green lentils, which stay firm and hold their shape when cooked.

Moist and fudgy in the center, cakey and crisp on the surface — these insanely delicious brownies will make everyone happy.

Made with bulgur, fresh herbs, chopped vegetables and buttery chickpeas, this Middle Eastern-style salad is like a bulked-up tabbouleh.

This main dish salad of chicken, soba noodles and ginger-peanut dressing is everything you want a summertime meal to be: flavorful, light and totally satisfying.