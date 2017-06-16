18 Of The Most Profound Tweets In Reaction To The Philando Castile Verdict

A Minnesota jury found police officer Jeronimo Yanez not guilty of second-degree manslaughter in the shooting death of Philando Castile on Friday.
The July 2016 killing, which was streamed on Facebook Live by Castile’s girlfriend Diamond Reynolds, is just one of a serial string of fatal cop shootings that allowed officers to walk away scot-free and many times, with their jobs intact.
For Twitter users that could muster a reaction to the news, many echoed sentiments that have been growing on our hearts since the acquittal of George Zimmerman in 2013: exhaustion, anger and most of all, hurt.
We’ve rounded up 18 of the most profound reactions below:
CONVERSATIONS