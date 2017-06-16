18 Of The Most Profound Tweets In Reaction To The Philando Castile Verdict

A Minnesota jury found police officer Jeronimo Yanez not guilty of second-degree manslaughter in the shooting death of Philando Castile on Friday.

The July 2016 killing, which was streamed on Facebook Live by Castile’s girlfriend Diamond Reynolds, is just one of a serial string of fatal cop shootings that allowed officers to walk away scot-free and many times, with their jobs intact.

For Twitter users that could muster a reaction to the news, many echoed sentiments that have been growing on our hearts since the acquittal of George Zimmerman in 2013: exhaustion, anger and most of all, hurt.

We’ve rounded up 18 of the most profound reactions below:

"I'm sick and tired of being sick and tired" -Fannie Lou Hamer (1964) #justiceforphilando https://t.co/MqgExc7NVA — SharcasticWisdom (@skittlesonboard) June 16, 2017

I respect the police and the job they do. But I've officially lost all respect for the criminal justice system #justiceforphilando — Makayla (@mlwoot01) June 16, 2017

This country, my home, is breaking my fucking heart. #PhilandoCastile — Anika Noni Rose (@AnikaNoniRose) June 16, 2017

The most dangerous terrorist cells in America are police departments. #justiceforphilando — Joshua David 🚯 (@bathroompolice) June 16, 2017

1,155 people killed by police in 2016

13 cases where officer was charged

ZERO convicted to datehttps://t.co/vqURbJHXRj #PhilandoCastile — Samuel Sinyangwe (@samswey) June 16, 2017

Philando Castile had a permit to legally carry a gun. Philando Castile had a permit to legally carry a gun. Philando Castile had a permi- — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 16, 2017

"A system cannot fail those it was never meant to protect." Prayers to the family 🙏🏾 #justiceforphilando #PhilandoCastile #Yaneztrial — ✊🏾 (@TallieSomali) June 16, 2017

Until his death, #PhilandoCastile was stopped by police 46 times. That's what it's like to drive while black. pic.twitter.com/WgTMWfQVCA — AJ+ (@ajplus) June 16, 2017

We've spent the last 3 days lying about how violence is inexcusable/typically absent from our politics. #PhilandoCastile proves otherwise. — Ja'han Jones (@_Jahan) June 16, 2017

Sitting in a car at a traffic stop is now dangerous while black! Another murderer found not guilty. #JusticeForPhilando #AnotherNervousCop — Angela Wilson (@DivaAngGlam) June 16, 2017

I stopped expecting a different verdict, but it's still a gut punch every time. Praying for his family...again #justiceforphilando https://t.co/JFU02omKZN — Zakyia Marie (@ZakyiaMarie) June 16, 2017

I had just returned from a wedding Tobago when #PhilandoCastile was killed. Today, I’m back in the Caribbean.



Ain’t no vacations from this — Brittany Packnett (@MsPackyetti) June 16, 2017

Michelle Carter is guilty for using her words but an actual bullet doesn't carry the same penalty. No words. #justiceforphilando — Tracy (@talkalota73) June 16, 2017

I'm at a loss, after all the blatant murders.. this one more than anything really seemed cut and dry to me #justiceforphilando https://t.co/COS8PBzf92 — Bill (@Willie_Wells) June 16, 2017

And what's more tragic & sick in my opinion is the gross amount of people who will be completely unmoved at all by this. #JusticeForPhilando — Damon (@FuegoDiego) June 16, 2017

I guess we didn't see what we saw.... #justiceforphilando — Tightjumpa (@tightjumpa) June 16, 2017

6/16/2017: The day it became legally OK to shoot a seatbelted man in the chest 7 times b/c he looked scary to the cop. #JusticeForPhilando — Roxanne Prichard (@RoxannePrichard) June 16, 2017