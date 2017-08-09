18 Year-Old Interview May Provide Clue to President Trump's Next Moves against North Korea

Soon after President Trump’s dangerously aggressive warning to North Korea, a nearly 20 year-old clip of the President on Meet the Press began circulating in which he advocated for a preemptive strike against North Korea in the event that negotiations failed.

While the prospect of a preemptive strike is horrifying, the most worrisome aspect of this interview isn’t the President’s purported policy stance, but rather the business ideology that underlies it. At the end of the exchange on a preemptive strike, Trump says, “And if they think you’re serious - I deal with lots of people - if they think you’re serious, they’ll negotiate and it’ll never come to that.” (This quote is cut off from NBC News’ post, but you can watch the full interview here. The bit on North Korea starts at 8:28, and the comment on negotiation comes at 10:43).

Let’s break this down. If Donald Trump is still operating under the assumption that people will negotiate if they “think you’re serious”, then that would explain his decision to use such inflammatory language. (Whether this escalation actually makes his threats more serious is a topic for another discussion).

Now, in the very likely scenario that North Korea continues nuclear weapons testing, what would that look like from President Trump’s perspective? Well, if he continues to believe in his aforementioned maxim on negotiation, then, in his mind, there could only be two reasons why Kim Jong-un refused to negotiate. Either the North Korean leader doesn’t take Trump’s threat seriously, or he is acting irrationally and can’t be negotiated with. If the former is true, then it seems likely that we will see further escalation from Washington. Since experts have decried Trump’s remarks as foolishly combative, any more escalation seems likely to elicit a violent response from Pyongyang, which, according to CNN, has already threatened to attack Guam. If the latter is true, and Trump truly believes that Kim can’t be reasoned with, he may conclude that force is the only viable solution, and again we flirt with catastrophe.