19 Ways to Save at buybuy Baby

By Cheryl Lock, Credit.com

Anyone who’s ever attended a baby shower or had a baby is sure to know about buybuy Baby, the baby goods superstore alternative to Babies ‘R Us. If you aren’t quite convinced that buybuy Baby is the store for you, check out all these ways to save when shopping there — they just might change your mind.

1. Join the Mailing List

Submit your email to receive buybuy Baby newsletters with the most recent deals and offers. Plus, first-time subscribers immediately receive 20% off one single item in-store.

2. Explore Their Savings Center

The buybuy Baby savings center offers some pretty sweet deals — all you have to do is look. It’s definitely worth keeping an eye on this section from time to time to stock up on baby goods you might need now or in future.

3. Peruse the Clearance Options

Separate from the savings center, buybuy Baby also has a pretty extensive clearance section that’s worth checking out.

4. Get Organized

Never forget another coupon again when you use buybuy Baby’s “My Offers” organization system. Using your email address, My Offers organizes your print, email and text offers directly in the cloud so you have immediate access to them and can redeem them wherever and whenever.

5. Check for Rebates

From time to time, rebates might be offered on goods you purchase from buybuy Baby. The store makes it easy to redeem those offers by using their handy rebate center.

6. Ask for a Price Match

Be a smart shopper by doing a little research at buybuy Baby’s competitors. You can ask for a price match on identical items that meet their price match conditions. Price matches can be made in store, by phone or via email.

7. Ask for a Post-Purchase Price Match

Just because you already bought that high chair at buybuy Baby doesn’t mean you can’t get a discount on it if you find it somewhere else for a lower price. Buybuy Baby also allows you to request a price match after you make a purchase so keep that in mind when shopping.

8. Load up on Manufacturer’s Coupons

Buybuy Baby accepts manufacturer coupons at any time, even in conjunction with a price match. Remember, any coupon issued from a retailer or brand that also has retail stores is considered a competitor’s coupon, not a manufacturer’s coupon. In that case, buybuy Baby will only accept the coupon and the price match if the competitor would, as well.

9. Stock up on buybuy Baby Coupons

Check sites like Coupon Cabin, Retail Me Not and Groupon for buybuy Baby coupons.

10. Bring in Your Bed Bath & Beyond Coupons

Buybuy Baby will accept these as long as they aren’t expired.

11. Do More to Score Bed Bath & Beyond Coupons

Since they’re sister stores and buybuy Baby will accept Bed Bed & Beyond coupons, it’s wise to stock up on coupons from both stores.

12. Don’t Pay for Shipping

Shipping is free on orders of $49 or more from the site, but if you don’t have that much to buy, you can always reserve your items online and then pick them up in the store. Your order will be ready within two business hours and held for two days. (A $1 authorization fee will appear on your card, but it will drop within 24 to 48 hours.)

13. Apply for the buybuy Baby Mastercard

Sign up for the buybuy Baby Mastercard and receive a special introductory offer of $25 off $100, plus earn 5% back in rewards for every $1 you spend at buybuy Baby, 2% back in rewards for every $1 you spend on gas and groceries and 1% back for every $1 you spend anywhere else Mastercard is accepted. You’ll also get a $10 reward certificate for every $10 you earn and pay no interest if your card is paid in full in six months on purchases between $250 and $500 or 12 months on purchases over $500. Your annual percentage rate for this card will be 24.49%, 18.49% or 14.49% based on your creditworthiness, so pay your card in full every time. (Not sure where your credit stands? You can check two of your scores free on Credit.com. Plus, check out these other credit cards perfect for preparing for a new baby.)

14. Use Your buybuy Baby Mastercard at Affiliate Stores

You’ll earn 5% back in rewards for every $1 you spend at affiliate stores including Bed Bath & Beyond, Christmas Tree Shops and That!, Cost Plus World Market and Harmon Face Values.

15. Shop More & Save More

If you’ve applied for the buybuy Baby Mastercard, it pays to use it for purchases outside of the store and its affiliates as much as possible. Besides the 1% back for every $1 you spend anywhere else Mastercard is accepted, you’ll earn a $25 gift certificate when you spend $1,000 in the first six months or a $75 gift certificate when you spend $6,000 in the first six months.

16. Follow the Store on Social Media

Catch all the latest sales and coupon offers on buybuy Baby’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

17. Score Used Gift Cards

Check out sites like Gift Card Granny and load up on gift cards for less than face value.

18. Create a Registry

There are a lot of freebies and goodies that come with registering at buybuy Baby. For starters, you’ll receive a goody bag filled with samples and coupons for registering. Plus, completion coupons are available on items that don’t get purchased from your registry. Register in the store and you’ll even receive complimentary announcement cards to let friends and family know you’ve registered there. Additionally, the free shipping rewards program lets you earn unlimited free shipping for your baby’s first year based on the value of the gifts purchased from your registry.

19. Refer a Friend

Refer a friend to either buybuy Baby or Bed Bath & Beyond and you’ll receive $25 off any in-store purchase of $100 or more when they create a registry.

Note: It’s important to remember that interest rates, fees and terms for credit cards, loans and other financial products frequently change. As a result, rates, fees and terms for credit cards, loans and other financial products cited in these articles may have changed since the date of publication. Please be sure to verify current rates, fees and terms with credit card issuers, banks or other financial institutions directly.

