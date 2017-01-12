19 Women On Why Repealing The ACA Could Hurt Women

Twitter

At 1:30 a.m. on Thursday morning, the Senate voted to dismantle the Affordable Care Act, including the amendment that provides a no-pay copay for contraception. If the House votes the same way, which it likely will, a potential 55 million women will be affected.

Unsurprisingly, many women have reacted strongly to the news that their access to health care might be in jeopardy, using Twitter to express their outrage at what this vote to repeal the Affordable Care Act means for women’s health.

It’s about more than just unplanned pregnancy. Limiting women’s access to affordable health care and birth control, means limiting access to care for endometriosis, migraines, acne, PMS and PMDD, debilitating menstrual cramps and a host of other health concerns.

Below are 19 tweets from women about why the Senate’s vote to repeal the Affordable Care Act matters:

Let's be clear: A vote to repeal the #ACA is a vote to go back to the days of women paying out of pocket for basic preventive care. #SaveACA — Cecile Richards (@CecileRichards) January 12, 2017

If you believe in health care that empowers healthy women to have healthy pregnancies&deliver healthy babies with healthy futures #SaveACA — Heidi Murkoff (@HeidiMurkoff) January 12, 2017

Pre-ACA, transgender folks were denied coverage (for even unrelated stuff) bc being trans was considered a "pre-existing condition" #SaveACA — Jessica Kurr (@jkurr) January 12, 2017

Without the ACA I won't be able to afford the birth control pills I need for my painful endometriosis — KARASUNO (@shitty_sailor) January 12, 2017

If your objection to Obamacare is birth control related, maybe your issue is with women having agency over their bodies and not the ACA — O General My General (@rideatdawn) January 2, 2017

Hey, it's Mom. Remember how happy you were about free birth control? Call your rep and tell them to oppose the ACA repeal. Ok, love u. Mom — 👁 (@antinewblack) January 12, 2017

When women say to get an IUD before #ACA is repealed, it's serious. My Mirena was replaced yesterday. $0. Without insurance would be $2500. — Kate (@kateiscrafty) January 12, 2017

If #AllLivesMatter, then save ACA. Protect women, children, veterans and people w pre-existing conditions.



That's not partisan. It's right — Brittany Packnett (@MsPackyetti) January 12, 2017

I spent years on oral contraceptives - led to depression, weight gain, cramps,&anemia. B/c of ACA I could afford an IUD. #SavetheACA — Katie Reichard (@klreichard) January 12, 2017

I tried to get an IUD before ACA passed. Insurance said it would be $1600. I got one after and it was free. https://t.co/kgfJl7WMTC — kelsey mckinney (@mckinneykelsey) January 6, 2017

Welp I'm glad I got a new ten year IUD a couple of months ago since the senate is systematically gutting the ACA. — creepstina (@christinaislazy) January 12, 2017

Many women lose employer-based coverage because of #caregiving responsibilities and rely on the #ACA for their health care. #ProtectOurCare — Josephine Kalipeni (@malawian81) January 12, 2017

Eliminating ACA & Planned Parenthood overwhelmingly affects elderly, women, minorities & poor. LITERALLY EVERY1 NOT A MILLIONAIRE WHITE MAN — Robin Thede (@robinthede) January 5, 2017

I pray for some of these people & myself, because birth control is no longer a part of the ACA. — BRITT ❄ (@BritttBratt_) January 12, 2017

Last night the GOP voted to end coverage for veterans, ppl w/pre-existing conditions, contraception & maternity care provisions. #SaveACA — Danielle Campoamor (@DCampoamor) January 12, 2017

What part of health care don't you like #GOP? Is it the "health" or the "care" of your fellow Americans? #SaveACA — ilyse hogue (@ilyseh) January 12, 2017

holla if you're a girl who's terrified and trying to figure out how she's gonna afford birth control when the ACA is repealed 😝💊🎉 — ellen (@punkassnerd) January 12, 2017

"Repealing Obamacare" How come #GOP can legislate women having babies but not access to healthcare to insure their children? #AmJoy — Veronica Gliatti (@vgliatti) January 2, 2017