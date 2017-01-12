WOMEN

19 Women On Why Repealing The ACA Could Hurt Women

"Welp I'm glad I got a new 10-year IUD a couple of months ago..."

01/12/2017 05:31 pm ET
Jenavieve Hatch Associate Women's Editor, The Huffington Post
At 1:30 a.m. on Thursday morning, the Senate voted to dismantle the Affordable Care Act, including the amendment that provides a no-pay copay for contraception. If the House votes the same way, which it likely will, a potential 55 million women will be affected.  

Unsurprisingly, many women have reacted strongly to the news that their access to health care might be in jeopardy, using Twitter to express their outrage at what this vote to repeal the Affordable Care Act means for women’s health.

It’s about more than just unplanned pregnancy. Limiting women’s access to affordable health care and birth control, means limiting access to care for endometriosis, migraines, acne, PMS and PMDD, debilitating menstrual cramps and a host of other health concerns. 

Below are 19 tweets from women about why the Senate’s vote to repeal the Affordable Care Act matters:

