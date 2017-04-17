19 Women React To The Messy, Imperfect 'Girls' Finale

After six seasons, “Girls” has come to an end.

Sunday night’s series finale was both devastating and celebratory. Viewers said goodbye over the course of the last few weeks to the show’s main ensemble: First Ray and Adam, then Elijah, Jessa and Shosh. And finally, Marnie and Hannah.

While the penultimate episode focused on Hannah Horvath’s respective friendships ― though refusing to wrap them up neatly ― the finale gave viewers a peek at Hannah’s new life upstate with a baby. There was crying and screaming and, naturally, nudity.

In true “Girls” fashion, there were a lot of mixed reviews and a fair amount of notably quotable moments. (Our favorite was Hannah’s mother Loreen telling her, “You know who else is in emotional pain? Fucking everyone for their whole lives.”)

We’ve collected some of the best reactions from women on the web who waxed nostalgic, critiqued aspects of the show, and more:

.@girlsHBO was messy and complicated and special. What a show. — Taylor Trudon (@taylortrudon) April 17, 2017

I really honestly need to how Hannah got a black child w a light-skinned Pakistani baby daddy. Also, his name is grover. #GirlsHBO — Rebecca Carroll (@rebel19) April 17, 2017

Hey y'all, the finale wasn't about breast feeding. It was about Hannah finally not blaming other people for her problems. #GirlsHBO — Emily Gimbel (@gimbelgirl) April 17, 2017

So thankful for the series @girlsHBO. So beautiful of a show — JasTheHighPriestess (@JasThePriestess) April 17, 2017

The finale of Girls was my ultimate truth because I in fact had a friendship end because she would not stop singing "Fast Car." — Maris Kreizman (@mariskreizman) April 17, 2017

"She's not really a good friend," my mom on Hannah after watching 20 mins of #GirlsHBO



"True," me after watching 2185 mins of Girls — Sylvia Obell (@SylviaObell) April 17, 2017

Been stuck in my head since last night. Might as well listen to it. On repeat. All day. #GirlsHBO #grover #fastcar pic.twitter.com/n83QvvLOVw — Tracey Loveland (@traceyloveland) April 17, 2017

The real Girls were the think pieces we wrote along the way — Gabriella Paiella (@GMPaiella) April 17, 2017

Thank you @lenadunham @JenniKonner @girlsHBO! You are not just the voice of your generation but of mine too. You changed lives. — angela featherstone (@Angiesez) April 16, 2017

I liked how quiet the #GirlsHBO finale was. We never really change, but we collect new reasons to try harder. Goodbye, Hannah. pic.twitter.com/30yullUWUl — Ella Dawson (@brosandprose) April 17, 2017

I love GIRLS & I will miss it. Thank you @lenadunham @JenniKonner @JuddApatow & company for your show ❤"I had a feeling I could be someone" — zoe kazan (@zoeinthecities) April 17, 2017

on the bright side the end of Girls is also the end of a long national nightmare as there will never be another "think"piece, about anything — Sarah Nicole (@snpsnpsnp) April 17, 2017

I'm going to be lowkey worried about Grover for the rest of my life. #GirlsHBO — Emily Davis (@emdavis3) April 17, 2017

Stop saying the ending to #GirlsHBO was realistic those girls lived in huge Brooklyn apartments and almost never had jobs. — The Incredible Sulk™ (@RaeCouture93) April 17, 2017

Once again a woman's happy ending comes from having a child. I thought #GirlsHBO would be different. I was wrong. #childfree 🙄 — Jessie (@JessieJmoney) April 17, 2017

I credit Girls for highlighting how much work white women still need to do.



(Men, don't fav or RT this, it's not for you) — Rhea Butcher (@RheaButcher) April 17, 2017

Morning after thoughts on #GirlsHBO ...it was an imperfect show w/a subpar finale but it was important to me & I'm going to miss it. — Heather Wyatt (@HeatherMWyatt) April 17, 2017

I can’t even describe how angry and jealous I am that people like Hannah get to have breast-pump backpacks. I had my child in the Stone Age! — emily nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) April 17, 2017

And there we have it. Hannah’s a mom, Marnie’s being Marnie, and #GirlsHBO is finished. — Jessica Derschowitz (@jessicasara) April 17, 2017