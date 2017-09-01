Teachers Are Still Bringing 'Harry Potter' Magic To Their Classrooms 19 Years Later

By Kate Stringer

They may not be traveling to school aboard a scarlet steam engine or learning how to turn toads into water goblets, but a few lucky students will be learning in classrooms this year that don’t look too different from the ones inside Hogwarts castle.

Teachers have found inspiration in the “Harry Potter” books for every detail in their classrooms: from keeping students off their cell phones to managing good behavior to teaching literary devices.

For example, at China Grove Elementary in North Carolina, fourth-grade teacher Jessica Moeller will sort her students into the four Hogwarts houses at the beginning of the school year using a sorting hat personality quiz. Those groups will be used for rewarding student behavior as well as facilitating day-to-day student group work in reading and math. “I am teaching in a very old building and when I walked into my classroom (Harry Potter) is the first thing that came to mind,” Moeller wrote in a message to The 74. “I’m a huge Harry Potter fan as well.”

Jessica Moeller Inspired by the Harry Potter books, fourth-grade teacher Jessica Moeller decorated her classroom door in North Carolina as an entrance to Platform 9 3/4.

While “Harry Potter” hasn’t been approved as a social emotional learning tool yet (we’re sure someone’s working on it), it’s already proven useful in teaching students empathy. A 2014 study found that the seven-book series helped reduce prejudice in its readers toward communities like immigrants, refugees and LGBT groups.

It’s all the more magical this school year, as Sept. 1, 2017, marks the famous “19 Years Later” epilogue of the final Harry Potter book. In this last scene, a grown-up Harry takes his children to the Hogwarts Express and waves goodbye. As it’s been 20 years this summer since the first Harry Potter book was published in the U.K., today’s young teachers grew up with the series and are just as eager as Harry to show their kids how to enter Platform 9¾.

Our teachers and students are ready for some Harry Potter magic. #1stdayofschool pic.twitter.com/IO4nr3MSU0 — Aaron Vitt (@AaronVitt) August 22, 2017

Some of the decorations are just too wand-erful:

A post shared by Jessica (@jessabellbeck) on Aug 18, 2017 at 1:20pm PDT

Sneak Peek! My Harry Potter classroom is ready for year 2! pic.twitter.com/vxrrl9UhSY — Lauren Hendricks (@thelhendricks) August 19, 2017

Some teachers know that the only thing more dangerous than a wizard gone rogue is a cell phone. Luckily, this prison doesn’t require dementors:

A post shared by Amanda McEvoy (@englishelixir) on Aug 21, 2017 at 1:51pm PDT

This teacher is using the Harry Potter books to teach literary devices:

Convinced my best friend to draw me Harry Potter lit devices posters to hang in my classroom: pic.twitter.com/O8HmMlKVUy — Sarah Hamilton (@Ms_SHamilton) August 14, 2017

Using the House point system to manage student behavior was somewhat effective at Hogwarts (though Dumbledore liked to subvert the system for his favorite bespectacled student), so it’s not surprising many teachers have adopted it in their own classrooms as well.

A few pics from my Harry Potter theme classroom. pic.twitter.com/ELYUH17Fua — Jody 🌷🎶📷 (@nissen_jody) August 12, 2017

A post shared by @a.latte.learning on Aug 16, 2017 at 7:39pm PDT

Which team will win first?? Harry Potter classroom bumped up a level this year!!!@EKKEYElementary @CPSBschools pic.twitter.com/HLxfdEaeqO — Tiffany HILL (@tiffhill03) August 23, 2017

At Liberty Elementary School where students are being sorted into "houses" a la Harry Potter. pic.twitter.com/WwpXJigaC0 — Jaret Lansford (@JaretKTIV4) August 24, 2017

And for the teachers who admire Minerva McGonagall’s classroom management style but can’t pull off her pointed hat look, there’s always this:

A post shared by Munafox (@munafoxreads) on Aug 21, 2017 at 5:33pm PDT