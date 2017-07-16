1967 Was a year I'll never forget....

My parents liked the idea that I actually wanted to go to summer camp in the wilderness, unlike my sibs who unlike me had friends in Dallas that they would miss and were old enough to take care of themselves for a few weeks while mom and dad had their annual summer vacation. The problem was that the camp I wanted to go to was in the north woods of Wisconsin and lasted 8 weeks, no exceptions. What to do, what to do? My mom’s baby sister Leona had the answer, or so everyone thought, She was the wild child that ventured to the big city (New York) and got herself secretly knocked up in the late 40s just after the war ended. Not pertinent to this story. She had a friend from High School who had been the class super athlete and scholar named Tom Pope. Leona feigned disgust with his physique. Funny, he was the only friendship she maintained from high school. As an adult, Tom became a psychologist, and pursued swimming and other athletics competitively. His experience as a child inspired him to open a summer camp and since he was a ‘trusted friend’ I went to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan for 4 weeks. What mom and dad forgot was the reason I wanted to go elsewhere. I had made friends one summer during my first foray at camp with my brother and sister in tow. That camp ended at 4 weeks, and all of my friends went to this new 8 week camp the next year.

Now all was not bad at camp Pope. Ya see, ol Tom was what we would call today an exhibitionist. Let me tell you, I was his biggest fan. Unless it was snowing, which it never did, all 6’4’ burly muscular inch of his just mesmerizing body wore at most a tiny speedo, tank top and flip flops. On sunny days, his tank top was replaced with a pair of sunglasses. Did I mention that he did his morning calisthenics outside my cabin, well within eyeshot of my bunk. Let’s just say I was up bright and early every day. I lied to go on a lake checkout scuba diving trip with him, and it’s a good thing that I was only 10, and hadn’t yet discovered masturbating. Everytime he instructed under water, for which I played dumb to suffer extra training sessions, that is, until he caught on, he would wrap his endless rock hard arms around my torso and buddy breathe with me. Still, Tom was all business with the boys, but the girls who almost had as big a crush on him as I did, he genuinely flirted with. I wanted to rip their hair out. Kinda. In a nice way.

Anyway, I did lose a significant amount of my baby fat that summer, but in reality, I was hopelessly lonely at camp. The only friends I had were my imaginary friend Tom, and the camp nurse. After camp, my parents planned to come and get me at my grandmother’s house in Detroit. This was my dad’s mom, Sophie, and she scared me. Her apartment always had ‘that smell’. You know, the musty, old woman make-up and old woman smell mixed with too much schmaltz and too little ventilation. It was always stuffy and too warm too. If you’ve smelled it, you know it - and it always meant that she would want to kiss me on the cheek with that black thing on her lip breaking through the pinkish lipstick she wore, hopelessly trying to cover it. I don’t know what my problem was, but it scared me. In actuality, she had led a hard life and survived a lot that I didn’t yet understand, so her affect was a bit brusque. I’d call it ‘no-nonsense’. But that black thing - oh I just hated it. Grandma’s kiss was the least of my problems while waiting for my parents. It was the summer of 1967, and the Detroit riots were in full swing. One day when I started to walk out the front door of grandma Sophie’s apartment to get some fresh air, I was greeted by a tank and the national guard. She shrieked and ran as best she could to grab me and pull me back inside. I felt like she had done that before, not to me but to someone. She was crying, and shaking, and pleaded with me to never go out without her again. Suddenly, her black spot seemed to disappear. The fact is she loved me dearly. I have to stop writing here for a bit - because I can’t see the screen through my tears. I’ll be back.