The 1979 Solar Eclipse Ended With A Heartbreaking Wish For The Future

It was a simple message of hope for the future.

As ABC’s coverage of the 1979 total eclipse of the sun concluded, anchor Frank Reynolds noted that the next one visible from the United States would take place on Aug. 21, 2017.

“That’s 38 years from now,” he said. “May the shadow of the moon fall on a world at peace.”

With dozens of conflicts taking place around the world and multiple nations facing internal strife was well as external warfare, it’s safe to say that his wish hasn’t come true.