1M1B Creates Massive Entrepreneurship Opportunity Across India

What’s better than a million jobs?

A billion.

As I was scrolling through my Instagram feed late last night, I saw a quote. It said, “Dream so big that people laugh at you.”

When you tell someone you are going to create a billion jobs, people may laugh, and that makes A Million for A Billion, smile.

A Million for A Billion (1M1B) is an initiative to activate a million young leaders and entrepreneurs who will drive a billion people out of poverty. The biggest challenge 1M1B is solving is last mile market access. 1M1B provides last mile as a service to entrepreneurs and corporations accelerating their products and services to underserved areas of the world by a unique co-creation process.

1M1B was founded by Manav Subodh with his sister Swati Subodh, with big ambition and high hopes for meaningful change.

Manav Subodh, Co-Founder of 1M1B also works for UC Berkeley Executive Education as the Director of International Development, and previously was a Senior Fellow Entrepreneurship and a Garwood Innovation Fellow for Berkeley’s Haas School of Business, UC Berkeley. In 2016 as a Garwood Innovation Fellow, he established a Smart Village in the village Mori in partnership with the office of the Chief Minister of the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. A village accelerator prototyped in the Smart Village program created 7 entrepreneurs and 16 jobs in just 4 months. This is now being scaled to hundreds of villages of India. Manav has also been a Global Director of Entrepreneurship at Intel Corporation, and a Senior Director and Advisor at Ernst & Young (EY). He has been both a TEDx Delhi Speaker and TED Institute Speaker. Swati Subodh is the Co-Founder of 1M1B, a Patent developing scientist, Visiting Faculty at Public Health Foundation (PHFI), and a TEDx Bangalore Speaker.

The ground-breaking project at 1M1B includes a few main programs:

Startup Gurukool: Is a village accelerator which brings global startups and corporations to access rural markets. Startup Gurukool trains young people and women in the villages on entrepreneurship and then pair them up with startups and corporations. This tag team then co-creates the last mile business models using a unique customer discovery process thus, creating self sustainable enterprises and jobs. This on the ground market research, analysis, and testing is invaluable for both the provider and the community. In one of the biggest partnerships, with the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, the Tata Trusts and UN Habitat, the Startup Gurukool is getting launched in the State of Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, and Uttarakhand, in India. Soon this model will also be launched in Africa, the Carribeans, Vietnam, and the United States of America.

Future Leaders: To scale the on-the-ground learnings and some real lessons of the village accelerator, 1M1B uses raw content from the villages, real life cases studies and converts them into digital content to create curriculum for urban schools. This guide to leadership and entrepreneurship concludes with student led micro businesses that solve real problems in their communities or in a village. 1M1B has started this program in selected high schools of Bangalore in Hyderabad, India.

The results of the above programs are presented annually at the United Nations headquarters in New York and a 1M1B for Sustainable Development Goals event (#1M1BforSDGs)

Manav Subodh, the Co-Founder of 1M1B believes that entrepreneurship is not just for entrepreneurs and job creation is just not entrepreneurs responsibility. Entrepreneurship is about transforming communities, it's about creating leaders, it's about creating sustainable impact, it's about creating jobs and conscious enterprises. Giving an example, Manav and his team is working on creating micro-entrepreneurs and solutions that can impact 280,000 village artisans and 350,000 shrimp farmers. He says that even if these micro-entrepreneurs are 20-25% successful they will collectively create more jobs that Google! And will enhance income of many more. The programs of 1M1B give opportunities to many, not just entrepreneurs, to contribute and create jobs

1M1B has been sponsored and supported by a myriad of reputable organizations and people. With Mr. H.K.Mittal from DST, Government of India and Mr. Manoj Kumar from Tata Trusts extending their partnership, along with the United Nations for the village accelerator, Startup Gurukool, Manav believes that his teams 2 and half years of work is paying off and they finally have the momentum they needed. This organization is certainly worth some attention on the future of entrepreneurship and job creation.

Writing this article inspired me to do more. For more team, for more community, and for the world. And that is what 1M1B is all about.